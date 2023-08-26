Daniel Ricciardo eying Singapore Grand Prix for his return from injury

Daniel Ricciardo’s return to the Formula 1 grid received a difficult setback on Friday. The AlphaTauri driver hit the wall during the second practice session, and suffered a broken bone in his left hand. The injury cut short his Dutch Grand Prix, opening the door for Liam Lawson to make his F1 debut.

Speaking at the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday ahead of qualifying, Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner outlined both the scope of the driver’s treatment plan, and when Ricciardo could possibly return to the track.

“He’s headed off today to Barcelona. They may even have a little operation on him tomorrow to tidy up where that break is, it’s quite a clean break,” said Horner to Sky Sports.

“Then of course it’s all about the recuperation and how long that takes. Any normal human being would be 10-12 weeks but we know that these guys aren’t normal,” added the Red Bull boss.

“So it will all be about the recovery process - is it going to be three weeks? Will it be a month? Is it six weeks? Nobody really knows,” continued Horner.

If it is three weeks, that could mean that Ricciardo misses just one more race. Following the Dutch Grand Prix, the grid heads to Monza for the Italian Grand Prix. Then the teams have a week off before heading to Marina Bay for the Singapore Grand Prix, which could give Ricciardo that one last week he needs to recover.

“I’m sure at the back of his mind he’s got Singapore as a target,” said Horner.

However, that might not be the ideal setting for a return from an injury like this.

The Marina Bay Street Circuit is one of the toughest challenges for drivers each season. With 19 turns, the drivers are working the wheel throughout the lap — which could pose a problem for Ricciardo given the nature of his injury — and when you add in the heat, humidity, and G-forces drivers endure over the course of a single lap, it would be a true challenge for Ricciardo if he rushes back for Singapore.

“But, then again, Singapore is probably one of the toughest circuits on the calendar,” outline Horner. “So nature will take its course.”