Helmut Marko reverses course again on Sergio Pérez’s Red Bull future

Sergio Pérez qualified seventh for Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix.

Apparently that must have been enough for Red Bull Senior Advisor Dr. Helmut Marko.

Just one day after reports emerged — based on quotes from Marko himself — that Pérez’s future with the team was uncertain, the Red Bull Senior Advisor cleared the air, declaring that the driver was “clear” to continue with Red Bull during the 2024 season. Speaking with F1 journalist Andreas Haupt after qualifying, Marko had this to say about Pérez:

“Everything is clear for 2024.”

This is a wild reversal from reports that emerged on Friday, which were also a wild reversal from earlier in the season, when Marko gave Pérez a clear vote of confidence. As Pérez was enduring a series of struggles, particularly in qualifying where he went five races without seeing Q3, Marko was among those defending the driver, and his status with the team.

”It’s all nonsense. Sergio’s place has never been in jeopardy and will never be in jeopardy,” declared Marko at the start of June.

But this week, his tune seemed to change. Speaking with Austrian outlet Kleine Zeitung earlier this week Marko opened the door to speculation about Pérez’s future. Addressing Pérez’s status with the team, including 2024, the Red Bull advisor had this to say: “Nothing is 100 percent certain in Formula 1, it just doesn’t exist. There are always performance-related situations somewhere that need to be discussed. We’ll take a look and discuss how to proceed in Zandvoort, then we’ll know more.”

If that turned the heat up to ten, Marko went a step further on Friday. Speaking with Sky Sports Germany on Friday ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix, Marko went even further. “Perez has to perform. He has to improve his qualifying, but everything is clear for the current year. We’ll see what happens next year.”

So on Friday Pérez was “clear for the current year.” On Saturday, he is now clear for 2024.

At this rate, he might earn a contract extension on Sunday.