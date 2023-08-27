Dutch Grand Prix: Live coverage as Max Verstappen seeks his ninth-straight win

Over the course of the last eight Formula 1 races, Max Verstappen has found a way to guide his RB19 to the front of the field.

If he does that again on Sunday, he will join an extremely elite club.

With a win in the Dutch Grand Prix Verstappen will notch his ninth-straight victory, matching the mark set by Sebastian Vettel back in 2013 that currently stands as the longest winning streak for a driver in F1 history. Given Verstappen’s current form, the fact that he is starting on pole, and the fact that Verstappen has won the prior two Dutch Grands Prix, there is every reason to believe that Verstappen will join that club later today.

Still, the rest of the field is going to put up a fight, and there are potential spoilers lurking throughout the top ten. Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have been strong all weekend for McLaren, and Norris will start alongside Verstappen on the front row. George Russell will be right behind Verstappen, and certainly keep an eye on Alex Albon who starts fourth, as both Williams drivers found a way inside the top ten and the FW45 has been strong all weekend.

The Grand Prix is set to get rolling around 9:00 a.m. Eastern, and we will have you covered throughout the day, so come back early and often!

Dutch Grand Prix

Update 9:29: Russell comes in to pit under the safety car, and a set of hards are bolted onto his W14.

Update 9:27: Sargeant goes off the track and into the wall, bringing his day to an end. That draws the full safety car.

Update 9:24: Russell on the radio: “I was forecast for a podium. ****, how did we mess this up?”

Update 9:23: “Did Max undercut us?” asks Pérez.

Spidey senses are tingling ...

Update 9:22: The Red Bull duo makes a sequence of pit stops, and with Verstappen coming in a lap ahead of Pérez, the championship leader comes around to take the lead again as Pérez exits pit lane.

Update 9:16: For teams that made the decision to stay out on the slicks, the race might have already gotten away from them. Albon is down in 15th after starting fourth, and is approximately 40 seconds outside the top ten. He is the highest-running driver on the softs.

Mercedes tells Russell that rain is coming, but it will be lighter than before.

Update 9:14: Verstappen then gets by Zhou Guanyu at Turn 3, and is back into second. Now he needs to track down his teammate to get back into P1.

The track is drying out, but a bit more of rain is expected momentarily.

Update 9:13: Verstappen gets past Pierre Gasly for P3, but Alpine might take issue with the move, as Verstappen forced Gasly up high and near the barrier.

Update 9:08: Pérez, who was one of the first to make the switch, immediately rides the intermediates to the front of the field.

Update 9:07: Verstappen and Alonso dive in for intermediates. Norris and George Russell stay out, and while the McLaren driver leads for a moment, Russell almost immediately takes the lead away.

Update 9:05: Rain is pouring down, and a few drivers come into the pits. Sergio Pérez and Charles Leclerc are among those drivers coming in. On the track Alonso gets past Norris and into P2.

Update 9:04: Lights are out at Zandvoort as the rain starts to fall. Verstappen keeps his lead into Turn 1, holding off Lando Norris at the start. Fernando Alonso pulls off a double overtake through Turn 3 to push into third ahead of Alex Albon and George Russell.

Update 9:01: 19 of the drivers are on the soft compound to start. Only Lewis Hamilton is on the mediums.

As noted by F1 journalist Albert Fabrega, with overtaking at a premium during the Dutch Grand Prix, teams might try and make this a one-stop race. Here are the potential tyre strategies today:

Neumáticos diaponibles y estrategias . Entre 1 y 2 paradas. Es difícil adelantar, por lo que algunos equipos intentarán 1.



Tyres available. Between 1 and 2 stops. Difficult to overtake here, so some teams will push for 1. #f1 #tyres pic.twitter.com/LEbODUdrsx — Albert Fabrega (@AlbertFabrega) August 27, 2023

Update 9:00: Rain is expected minutes after the start:

Update 8:56: We are just minutes away from lights out so ... opening titles!

Pre-race notes

Update 8:52: James Vowles praises Logan Sargeant pre-race, noting that he had a “confidence” that the Williams Team Principal wanted to see. Vowles also states that Sargeant has a “point that is his to take.”

Vowles is also “incredibly proud” of the gains that Williams has made this season.

Update 8:50: Toto Wolff joins F1TV and notes that the team expects rain in “20 to 25 minutes.” He also sets what he terms is a “realistic” goal for the race.

“P2.”

Update 8:48: The risk of rain is increasing at Zandvoort.

Update 8:42: With Magnussen dropping to pit lane, that means Liam Lawson will make his F1 debut from P19. During Will Buxton’s grid walk on F1TV, AlphaTauri Team Principal Franz Tost relays that his main message to Lawson is to finish as many laps as possible, to learn something for Monza next week.

Update 8:39: Things will get underway from Zandvoort shortly. The main news this morning? Haas driver Kevin Magnussen will be starting from pit lane after the team added some new components overnight, including a new Power Unit: