Lewis Hamilton and George Russell sign contract extensions with Mercedes

The long-anticipated Lewis Hamilton contract extension has finally been confirmed.

But that is not the only news that Mercedes delivered on Thursday ahead of the Italian Grand Prix.

The Formula 1 team announced that both Hamilton and teammate George Russell had signed contract extensions, insuring that Mercedes’ current driver lineup will be in place through the 2025 season.

“Continuing with our current driver line-up was a straightforward decision. We have the strongest pairing on the grid and both drivers are playing a crucial role in the team to move us forward,” said Team Principal Toto Wolff in a statement delivered to the media. “The strength and stability they provide will be key building blocks for our future success.”

Hamilton’s contract was set to expire at the end of the season. While a contract extension has been long-rumored, both the driver and Wolff indicated in recent weeks that only the final details remained. It seems those have been finalized.

Now the driver can focus solely on delivering more success to the team.

“We dream everyday of being the best and we have dedicated the past decade together to achieving that goal. Being at the top does not happen overnight or over a short period of time, it takes commitment, hard work and dedication and it’s been an honour to earn our way into the history books with this incredible team, said Hamilton.

”We have never been hungrier to win. We have learnt from every success but also every setback. We continue to chase our dreams, we continue to fight no matter the challenge and we will win again,” added the veteran driver. “I’m grateful to the team who have supported me both on and off the track. Our story isn’t finished, we are determined to achieve more together and we won’t stop until we do.”

As for Russell, he joined the team’s junior program back in 2017, and now is slated to be with Mercedes through at least 2025.

“I have grown up with this team ever since joining as part of the Junior programme back in 2017. It’s my home and it feels fantastic to extend our special relationship through 2025,” said Russell.

“After stepping up to the Mercedes race seat last year, I wanted to reward the trust and belief that Toto and the rest of the team placed in me. Taking my first pole position and race win last year was an unforgettable feeling,” added Russell. “More importantly though, it’s been great to work with everybody at Brackley and Brixworth to make progress with our car and push forward our development. Their loyalty, vision and hard work is inspiring.”

Wolff had praise for both drivers.

“Our partnership with Lewis is one of the most successful in the sport’s history. It was always a formality that we would continue together - and it’s energising for us all to be confirming that publicly. His qualities as a pure racing driver are illustrated by his remarkable track record; but over our years together, he has grown to become a pillar and leader of our team,” said Wolff about Hamilton. “Those leadership qualities are crucial as we focus on fighting for world championships again. As F1’s biggest global star, he has also played a key role in shaping our commitments to diversity, inclusion and sustainability, that will be foundations for our success in the years ahead.”

“George is a leading light of his generation. He has repaid the faith we showed in him when promoting him to a race seat in 2022. His maiden pole position in Hungary and first Grand Prix victory in São Paulo were standout moments last season. As a driver, he combines razor-sharp speed with the tenacity of a true fighter,” added Wolff. “But he brings, too, an intelligence and attention to detail that will help him to continue to grow, develop and improve further. He is a natural fit to the team and we are delighted to have extended the relationship for the coming years.”

With this bit of work done, the Silver Arrows can focus on holding on to second place in the Constructors’ Championship.