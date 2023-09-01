F1 Italian Grand Prix 2023: How to watch as Max Verstappen chases history

Fresh off the Dutch Grand Prix last weekend, Formula 1 heads right back to the track for the Italian Grand Prix.
Monza, often known as the Temple of Speed, can be the site of history this week. With just one more victory Max Verstappen will notch his tenth-straight win, setting a new mark atop the F1 record books.
Here is how you can follow his pursuit of history.
How To Watch (all times Eastern):
- Practice 1 - Friday September 1 - 7:25 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN
- Practice 2 - Friday September 1 - 10:55 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN
- Practice 3 - Saturday September 2 - 6:25 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN
- Qualifying - Saturday September 2 - 9:55 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN
- Grand Prix Race - Sunday September 3 - 8:55 a.m. - ESPN/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN
What to Watch:
This is the Autodromo Nazionale Monza, affectionately known as Monza.
Or as others call it, the Temple of Speed.
Speed is the name of the game at Monza. The fastest lap recorded in F1 history came here, thanks to Juan Pablo Montoya’s 260.6 km/h pace during a practice session ahead of the 2004 Italian Grand Prix. Drivers will be full throttle for around 80% of the lap, and with a pair of DRS zones, the pace will be blistering.
That is just one of the storylines this week. Here are some others.
- The major storylines facing F1 as the grid heads to Monza, starting with Verstappen standing on the edge of history.
- Verstappen also got his repaired trophy from the Hungarian Grand Prix
- Mercedes reached contract extensions with both George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.
- Liam Lawson is making the most of his opportunity.
- Pierre Gasly remains “ecstatic” after his podium at Zandvoort.
- This is another week with the “Alternative Tyre Allocation.”
- All the F1 terms you need to know before the weekend
DraftKings Sportsbook odds
2023 Italian Grand Prix (Odds as of August 31)
|Driver
|Winner
|Top 6
|Top 10
|Driver
|Winner
|Top 6
|Top 10
|Max Verstappen
|-450
|-1000
|-1200
|Sergio Pérez
|+1100
|-550
|-750
|Lewis Hamilton
|+1400
|-400
|-800
|Lando Norris
|+1400
|-330
|-500
|Fernando Alonso
|+2800
|-275
|-650
|Oscar Piastri
|+3000
|+115
|-350
|George Russell
|+3000
|-165
|-500
|Charles Leclerc
|+3000
|-190
|-450
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|+4000
|+100
|-450
|Alex Albon
|+10000
|+185
|-225
|Lance Stroll
|+25000
|+1000
|+115
|Pierre Gasly
|+30000
|+750
|-150
|Esteban Ocon
|+30000
|+750
|-120
|Yuki Tsunoda
|+50000
|+2800
|+380
|Valtteri Bottas
|+50000
|+3500
|+400
|Logan Sargeant
|+50000
|+5000
|+330
|Nico Hülkenberg
|+70000
|+6000
|+750
|Kevin Magnussen
|+70000
|+6000
|+750
|Zhou Guanyu
|+70000
|+5000
|+500
|Liam Lawson
|+80000
|+8000
|+900
