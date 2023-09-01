F1 Italian Grand Prix 2023: How to watch as Max Verstappen chases history

Fresh off the Dutch Grand Prix last weekend, Formula 1 heads right back to the track for the Italian Grand Prix.

Monza, often known as the Temple of Speed, can be the site of history this week. With just one more victory Max Verstappen will notch his tenth-straight win, setting a new mark atop the F1 record books.

Here is how you can follow his pursuit of history.

How To Watch (all times Eastern):

Practice 1 - Friday September 1 - 7:25 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN

What to Watch:

This is the Autodromo Nazionale Monza, affectionately known as Monza.

Or as others call it, the Temple of Speed.

Speed is the name of the game at Monza. The fastest lap recorded in F1 history came here, thanks to Juan Pablo Montoya’s 260.6 km/h pace during a practice session ahead of the 2004 Italian Grand Prix. Drivers will be full throttle for around 80% of the lap, and with a pair of DRS zones, the pace will be blistering.

That is just one of the storylines this week. Here are some others.