Singapore Grand Prix 2023: How to watch, odds, storylines, and more

Formula 1 heads to Singapore for some racing under the lights

By Mark Schofield
F1 Grand Prix of Singapore - Practice Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Max Verstappen made history two weekends ago with his win at the Italian Grand Prix.

Now he and Red Bull can inch closer to titles this weekend at Marina Bay.

Verstappen can put one hand on the Drivers’ Championship with a solid result on Sunday, and a victory would not only extend his record streak of wins, it would all but guarantee that he clinches the title outright at next weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix.

As for Red Bull, the team can mathematically clinch their second straight Constructors’ Championship this weekend, although it is far more likely they secure the title next weekend as well.

Here is how you can follow the action all weekend long.

How To Watch (all times Eastern):

  • Practice 1 - Friday September 15 - 5:55 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN
  • Practice 2 - Friday September 15 - 8:55 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN
  • Practice 3 - Saturday September 16 - 5:25 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN
  • Qualifying - Saturday September 16 - 8:55 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN
  • Grand Prix Race - Sunday September 17 - 7:55 a.m. - ESPN/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN

What to Watch:

There is the reconfigured circuit at Marina Bay.

Singapore is one of the toughest challenges driver face each season, although changes in the layout might make the weekend a bit easier. For this year drivers face 19 turns, not the 23 that were present under the prior configuration. Still, the layout — plus the heat and humidity — make Singapore an assault on the drivers.

That is just one of the storylines this week. Here are some others.

DraftKings Sportsbook odds

2023 Singapore Grand Prix (Odds as of September 15)

Driver Win
Driver Win
Max Verstappen -350
Sergio Perez +1000
Lando Norris +1400
Lewis Hamilton +1600
Charles Leclerc +1800
Fernando Alonso +2000
Carlos Sainz +2000
George Russell +3000
Oscar Piastri +4000
Lance Stroll +25000
Alexander Albon +30000
Pierre Gasly +40000
Esteban Ocon +40000
Yuki Tsunoda +50000
Valtteri Bottas +70000
Liam Lawson +70000
Zhou Guanyu +70000
Nico Hulkenberg +80000
Logan Sargeant +80000
Kevin Magnussen +80000

