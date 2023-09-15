Singapore Grand Prix 2023: How to watch, odds, storylines, and more

Max Verstappen made history two weekends ago with his win at the Italian Grand Prix.

Now he and Red Bull can inch closer to titles this weekend at Marina Bay.

Verstappen can put one hand on the Drivers’ Championship with a solid result on Sunday, and a victory would not only extend his record streak of wins, it would all but guarantee that he clinches the title outright at next weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix.

As for Red Bull, the team can mathematically clinch their second straight Constructors’ Championship this weekend, although it is far more likely they secure the title next weekend as well.

Here is how you can follow the action all weekend long.

How To Watch (all times Eastern):

Practice 1 - Friday September 15 - 5:55 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN

- Friday September 15 - 5:55 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN Practice 2 - Friday September 15 - 8:55 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN

- Friday September 15 - 8:55 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN Practice 3 - Saturday September 16 - 5:25 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN

- Saturday September 16 - 5:25 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN Qualifying - Saturday September 16 - 8:55 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN

Saturday September 16 - 8:55 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN Grand Prix Race - Sunday September 17 - 7:55 a.m. - ESPN/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN

What to Watch:

There is the reconfigured circuit at Marina Bay.

Singapore is one of the toughest challenges driver face each season, although changes in the layout might make the weekend a bit easier. For this year drivers face 19 turns, not the 23 that were present under the prior configuration. Still, the layout — plus the heat and humidity — make Singapore an assault on the drivers.

That is just one of the storylines this week. Here are some others.