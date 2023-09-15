Singapore Grand Prix 2023: How to watch, odds, storylines, and more

Max Verstappen made history two weekends ago with his win at the Italian Grand Prix.
Now he and Red Bull can inch closer to titles this weekend at Marina Bay.
Verstappen can put one hand on the Drivers’ Championship with a solid result on Sunday, and a victory would not only extend his record streak of wins, it would all but guarantee that he clinches the title outright at next weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix.
As for Red Bull, the team can mathematically clinch their second straight Constructors’ Championship this weekend, although it is far more likely they secure the title next weekend as well.
Here is how you can follow the action all weekend long.
How To Watch (all times Eastern):
- Practice 1 - Friday September 15 - 5:55 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN
- Practice 2 - Friday September 15 - 8:55 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN
- Practice 3 - Saturday September 16 - 5:25 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN
- Qualifying - Saturday September 16 - 8:55 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN
- Grand Prix Race - Sunday September 17 - 7:55 a.m. - ESPN/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN
What to Watch:
There is the reconfigured circuit at Marina Bay.
Singapore is one of the toughest challenges driver face each season, although changes in the layout might make the weekend a bit easier. For this year drivers face 19 turns, not the 23 that were present under the prior configuration. Still, the layout — plus the heat and humidity — make Singapore an assault on the drivers.
That is just one of the storylines this week. Here are some others.
- The major storylines facing F1 as the grid heads to Marina Bay.
- Toto Wolff and Mercedes are hopeful for a more competitive Singapore Grand Prix.
- How Red Bull can lock up the title this weekend.
- Liam Lawson is looking ahead to a race he dreamed of attending as a child.
- Has Logan Sargeant done enough to keep his seat at Williams?
- Zhou Guanyu has done enough to keep his seat at Alfa Romeo.
- Why drivers believe more overtaking is possible this weekend.
- All the F1 terms you need to know before the weekend.
DraftKings Sportsbook odds
2023 Singapore Grand Prix (Odds as of September 15)
|Driver
|Win
|Driver
|Win
|Max Verstappen
|-350
|Sergio Perez
|+1000
|Lando Norris
|+1400
|Lewis Hamilton
|+1600
|Charles Leclerc
|+1800
|Fernando Alonso
|+2000
|Carlos Sainz
|+2000
|George Russell
|+3000
|Oscar Piastri
|+4000
|Lance Stroll
|+25000
|Alexander Albon
|+30000
|Pierre Gasly
|+40000
|Esteban Ocon
|+40000
|Yuki Tsunoda
|+50000
|Valtteri Bottas
|+70000
|Liam Lawson
|+70000
|Zhou Guanyu
|+70000
|Nico Hulkenberg
|+80000
|Logan Sargeant
|+80000
|Kevin Magnussen
|+80000
