Italian Grand Prix: Live qualifying coverage as Max Verstappen chases history

It is qualifying day at Monza.

And Max Verstappen will look to inch closer to Formula 1 history.

The grid is in Italy for the Italian Grand Prix, and if Friday’s pair of practice sessions were any indication, the pace will be blazing today. Carlos Sainz Jr., Lando Norris, and Sergio Pérez were the three fastest drivers in the second practice session, with Norris’s teammate Oscar Piastri just of the pace set by Pérez.

But lurking behind them is Verstappen, who won at Monza a year ago. He will hope to avoid the “Monza Curse,” as there has not been a repeat winner of the Italian Grand Prix since Lewis Hamilton accomplished the feat in 2018. Since then each winner has failed to finished the race the following season.

Of course, if Verstappen can avoid the curse, and win at Monza, he will set a new standard in F1 with ten-straight victories.

We will have live analysis of all the qualifying action on Saturday, with the session set to begin just before 10:00 Eastern.