Yuki Tsunoda eager to bounce back in his home race

The past two races have been brutal for Yuki Tsunoda.

That is something the Formula 1 driver hopes to change on home soil.

Tsunoda failed to finish the past two races, and in both events his day was cut short insanely early. At the Italian Grand Prix Tsunoda’s AT04 suffered a failure on the formation lap, and he could not even start the race. While he was able to start the following race, the Singapore Grand Prix, his AT04 failed again, this time on the opening lap.

The AlphaTauri driver hopes things are much different in his home race, the Japanese Grand Prix.

“For the past two races, through no fault of my own, I haven’t got past the first lap, but I’ve reset my mind, ready to bounce back strong in Suzuka,” said the driver in AlphaTauri’s media preview. “Since arriving in Japan, we’ve been busy with various promotional events, getting a great welcome from the fans. I’m very much looking forward to this weekend.”

Last year’s Japanese Grand Prix was shortened by rain, and Tsunoda has been looking ahead to this year’s edition for an entire year.

“If I’m honest, I’ve actually been looking forward to it since the end of last year’s race! It’s definitely very special, and the way I felt there was completely different to all the other Grands Prix, with so much support from the fans there,” said Tsunoda. “It was incredible, and I can’t wait to be back there again. As an event, it will be the best of the year for me.”

Tsunoda has been racing at Suzuka since 2016, and besides being familiar with the track, he will see many familiar faces in the paddock this week. “I’ve been racing in Suzuka since 2016 in Formula 4, and so I’ll meet many people from my past there this weekend,” added Tsunoda. “There’ll be plenty of drivers I used to race against in Formula 4 who are now professional racing drivers based in Japan, competing in Super Formula and Super GT. We still have a good relationship, and I often do some online gaming with them.”

Tsunoda’s new teammate Liam Lawson, is also familiar with Suzuka given his time in Super Formula, and that experience — coupled with Lawson’s increasing experience in F1 — could put the team in a stronger position this weekend. “It’s good for the whole team that Liam has experience at Suzuka, maybe even more than me in the higher categories,” said Tsunoda. “By this weekend, Liam will have raced in three Grands Prix, so he will have more knowledge, and we’re expecting a good team performance.”

Something else that could help? Upgrades to the AT04. While they failed to deliver for Tsunoda, Lawson earned his first points in F1 a week ago at Marina Bay, and Tsunoda is hopeful as a result.

“The upgrades we introduced in Singapore seem to work, so maybe we can aim for the top ten or top eight,” said a hopeful Tsunoda. “We need to score more points, and the entire team is working towards that goal, with everyone pushing each other forward to try and achieve it.”

Tsunoda’s preview comes as there is increasing speculation regarding his future with AlphaTauri. With the team yet to solidify their driver pairing for 2024 and three drivers — Tsunoda, Lawson, and Daniel Ricciardo — vying for the two spots, their lineup for next season is one of the remaining questions for the year ahead.

According to at least one report, Tsunoda has earned a spot with the team for 2024, and that contract extension will be announced ahead of his home race.

Earning an extension, and then securing points at home?

That would make for an incredible week for Tsunoda.