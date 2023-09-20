Oscar Piastri signs a long-term extension with McLaren

Driver movement is one of the most fascinating aspects of Formula 1.

But expect things to be quiet on that front for McLaren for a few more years.

The team announced a contract extension for rookie driver Oscar Piastri on Wednesday, a deal that will keep Piastri with McLaren through the 2026 campaign. With Lando Norris, the team’s other driver, signed through the 2025 season McLaren’s lineup for the next few seasons is set.

“I’m delighted to be continuing our partnership with Oscar through to the end of 2026. He’s an incredible talent and an asset to the team so it’s fantastic to be committing to each other in the long term,” said McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown. “Oscar is already proving what he can do out on track and has been instrumental in the turnaround we’ve had so far this season. He’s fit into the team brilliantly and is really valued by the whole McLaren Racing family. I’m excited to see how he continues to grow both on and off track.”

For Team Principal Andrea Stella, the move was a no-brainer.

“It’s fantastic to confirm that Oscar has signed a multi-year extension with the team. Oscar is an asset to McLaren and constantly impresses with his performance, work ethic and attitude, so it was an easy decision for the team to make,” said Stella. “He has already proved pivotal to the team, so it’s brilliant to have his vote of confidence as we push to win championships again in the future. I look forward to seeing him develop with us as we continue this journey together.”

Piastri’s F1 journey got off to a rather tumultuous start. He was a reserve driver for both Alpine and McLaren during the 2022 campaign, and when Fernando Alonso announced his shocking Alpine exit in August of 2022, Alpine put out a statement that Piastri would be taking his seat on a full-time basis for 2023.

Piastri immediately denied that move on social media, which touched off a protracted dispute between Alpine and McLaren. The matter was taken to FIA’s Contract Resolution Board, and the CRB ruled in favor of McLaren, finding that he had signed a deal with McLaren.

That move seems to have paid off. Piastri has been the most successful rookie this season, and he enters the Japanese Grand Prix sitting 11th in the Drivers’ Championship, with 42 points on the year. Piastri has also scored points in five of the last six events.

“I am thrilled to be extending my partnership with McLaren for many years. I want to be fighting it out at the front of the grid with this team and I am excited by the vision and foundations that are already being laid to get us there,” said Piastri.

“The welcome that I have received and the relationships that I have built make this feel like home already. The team’s consistent commitment in me has made me feel incredibly valued and the desire from the team for me to be part of its long-term future made this an easy decision,” added the rookie driver. “To be wanted like that and for the team to show so much belief in me after just half a season, means a lot.”

Piastri has felt at home with the team dating back to his first test sessions with McLaren, and believes the stability afforded by this deal is huge for him, and for the team.

“Ever since the Abu Dhabi Young Driver Test last year, I feel a real part of all things papaya and my thanks go to everyone in and around the team as well as all the fans.

“Stability is a huge advantage in this early part of my career and to have that with a brand as prestigious as McLaren gives me the opportunity to continue the work that we’ve started,” added Piastri/ “We’ve enjoyed some good moments together in my rookie season, but I’m excited to work together with everyone at MTC over the coming years to create some great moments.”