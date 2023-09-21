Lewis Hamilton is up all night to get lucky

When Formula 1 removed the “one helmet” rule in 2020, a rule which required drivers to keep the same helmet for the entire season, it sparked a wave of creativity in the sport. Drivers began to roll out themed helmets for races, helmets for charity, and more.

Lewis Hamilton might have raised the stakes ahead of this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix, delivering a look that is seemingly out of this world.

Hamilton unveiled a new helmet designed in collaboration with Japanese illustrator Hajime Sorayama that looks like something out of Starfield, or straight from a Daft Punk video:

The new look for Suzuka drew lots of attention on social media Thursday morning:

Lewis Hamilton's helmet for the Japanese GP is out of this world pic.twitter.com/1qJTsh6URo — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) September 21, 2023

Hamilton’s look for the Japanese Grand Prix is one thing, but Mercedes is locked in a fight with Ferrari for second in the Constructors’ Standings. Carlos Sainz Jr.’s brilliant victory at the Singapore Grand Prix a week ago has brought the Scuderia within striking range of Mercedes, and similar result this weekend could see Ferrari inch closer to Mercedes, if not overtake them in the standings.

Hopefully for Mercedes fans, Hamilton’s new helmet helps him get lucky this weekend.