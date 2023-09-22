Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda to drive for AlphaTauri during the 2024 F1 season

AlphaTauri ended weeks of speculation in the hours ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix, announcing their driver lineup for the 2024 Formula 1 season.

A lineup which remains unchanged for the year ahead.

The team announced that Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda would be their two main drivers for next year’s campaign. Liam Lawson, who has filled in admirably for Ricciardo in the three races since the veteran driver suffered a broken bone in his hand, will remain a reserve driver, with both Red Bull and AlphaTauri.

The announcement was expected in recent days, given that Tsunoda was coming to Japan for his home grand prix.

“I’m so happy to announce that I will be staying with Scuderia AlphaTauri for the 2024 Formula 1 season”, said Tsunoda in the team’s media announcement. “I’m looking forward to continuing to fight and collaborate with the team and Daniel. Obviously, I’ll push as much as possible for the rest of the season and beyond, to progress as a driver. I’m grateful for Red Bull and Honda, for continuing to support and believe in me, and very happy and thankful to continue the partnership.”

Ricciardo, who raced for the organization early in his career under its previous Toro Rosso branding, returned to the team when the decision was made to release Nyck de Vries early in the year. The team hopes to draw on his experience for the season ahead, and Ricciardo is looking forward to further progress with AlphaTauri.

“I’m stoked to be driving with Yuki again next year and continuing the journey with Scuderia AlphaTauri. Following the progress we have already made and the plans for the future, it’s an exciting time for the Team,” said Ricciardo. “We are building and it is a great feeling. There is a lot of work to do, but we are heading in the right direction and there is a lot to look forward to. Bring on 2024!”

According to outgoing AlphaTauri Team Principal Franz Tost, continuity for 2024 made sense, given that the regulations will remain largely unchanged for next season.

“Next year, the technical regulations remain largely unchanged,” said Tost, “and it was therefore logical to go for continuity in our driver line-up too. I am very pleased with the development that Yuki has shown over the last two and a half years with our team and with Daniel’s great race-winning experience we will have one of the most competitive driver pairings on the grid in 2024. [AlphaTauri CEO] Peter [Bayer] and [incoming Team Principal] Laurent [Mekies] will have a great duo to start the new season in the right direction.”

Given Lawson’s success — notching his first F1 points in just his third race — many thought he might be in line for a full-time seat with AlphaTauri. While that is not happening next season, Tost believes his day is coming.

“As for Liam, who has impressed everyone in his races so far, he will definitely help the team in his development role as a third driver, and I’m sure he will have a future in Formula One soon.”

With the announcement, there is just one remaining spot up for grabs next season, the second seat at Williams. American driver Logan Sargeant currently holds that spot, but the team has yet to confirm his status for next season.