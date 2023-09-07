Dr. Helmut Marko channels his inner Logan Roy in war of words with Mercedes

In the second episode of season 4 of Succession family patriarch Logan Roy, portrayed deftly by Brian Cox, marches into a karaoke bar where his children are plotting against him. As they listen, transfixed, Roy utters the memorable — and memeable — line:

“I love you, but you are not serious people.”

Who knew Red Bull advisor Dr. Helmut Marko was a Succession fan?

It certainly seems that way amidst the escalating war of words between Red Bull and Mercedes. After Max Verstappen secured victory at the Italian Grand Prix, setting a new Formula 1 mark with ten straight wins, Mercedes managed to brush the accomplishment aside.

Driver Lewis Hamilton told media members that he was not one for statistics: “I mean I don’t care about statistics in general,” he told the media after the Italian Grand Prix. “Good for him.”

But the most curious response came from Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff, who diminished not only the record, but Wikipedia as well: “I don’t know if he cares about the records,” said Wolff to Sky Sports F1. It is not something that would be important for me, those numbers, it is for Wikipedia and nobody reads that anyway.”

Enter Marko.

Speaking with Servus TV, the Red Bull advisor first reminded Wolff that Wikipedia is one of the “most read” websites on the planet. He then talked about the differences, in his mind, between Red Bull and Mercedes.

“This is exactly the difference,” he continued. “We look at our own team and try to perform as well as possible. We are not involved with Mercedes as long as they are not a serious opponent. We look at ourselves, we do our best and we don’t create stories for nothing like they do.”

Logan Roy would be proud.