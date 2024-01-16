McLaren unveils their livery for the 2024 F1 season

Formula 1 teams have been upping their game when it comes to unveiling their cars for the upcoming season. In recent years, teams have even made them big events, and last year both Red Bull and AlphaTauri debuted their challengers for the 2023 season in New York City. Williams is set to follow suit, with an event in New York City set for February 5th.

McLaren, however, went in a different direction.

After a few days of posting cryptic videos on social media, including a hype video on Monday that referenced their tough start to the 2023 season — which referenced at least one SB Nation story — McLaren shared their look for the 2024 season on social media Tuesday:

2024 McLaren livery: LAUNCHED!



Introducing our new look for the 2024 F1 season! #WhateverItTakes pic.twitter.com/n1nk6ImG5I — McLaren (@McLarenF1) January 16, 2024

The trademark “papaya orange” is a big feature, as well as a fair amount of bare carbon fiber, which has become more of a trend in F1 in recent years. Furthermore, the numbers are chrome, a nod to some of the iconic looks from years past from the team.

Last year, the team got off to a slow start, but rocketed up the Constructors’ standings to end up finishing fourth when all was said and done. When I spoke with CEO Zak Brown near the end of last season, he outlined how their big comeback was possible, including how the team had put the right people in place to improve the MCL60, their challenger last year.

With a stronger start to their 2024 campaign, McLaren might have eyes on an even better finish this season.