FIA announces start times for 2024 F1 races

The 2024 Formula 1 season is inching closer and closer.
On Tuesday, McLaren surprised the F1 world by releasing their livery for the MCL38, their challenger for the 2024 campaign. The design leans into both their trademark papaya orange along with a healthy dose of bare carbon fiber, and also pays tribute to their history with chrome numbers for both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.
Now we know the times we will see that look in each Grand Prix this season.
F1’s governing body, the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) released the start times for each Grand Prix this season. Start times for the six F1 Sprint races — which will take place at the Chinese, Miami, Austria, United States, São Paulo, and Qatar Grands Prix — will be released at a later date.
Below you will see each Grand Prix along with its local start time, its start time in GMT, its start time in Eastern, as well as the approximate sunset for each race.
2024 Formula 1 Schedule and Start Times
|Date
|Grand Prix
|Site
|Local Time
|GMT
|Eastern
|Sunset
|Date
|Grand Prix
|Site
|Local Time
|GMT
|Eastern
|Sunset
|March 2*
|Bahrain
|Sakhir/Bahrain International Circuit
|18:00
|15:00
|10:00
|17:39
|March 9*
|Saudi Arabia
|Jeddah Corniche Circuit
|20:00
|17:00
|12:00
|18:30
|March 24
|Australia
|Melbourne/Albert Park Circuit
|15:00
|4:00
|23:00
|19:25
|April 7
|Japan
|Suzuka International Racing Course
|14:00
|5:00
|0:00
|18:23
|April 21
|China
|Shanghai International Circuit
|15:00
|7:00
|2:00
|18:26
|May 5
|Miami
|Miami International Autrodrome
|16:00
|20:00
|16:00
|19:54
|May 19
|Emilia Romagna
|Imola/Autrodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
|15:00
|13:00
|8:00
|20:38
|May 26
|Monaco
|Monaco/Circuit de Monaco
|15:00
|13:00
|8:00
|21:00
|June 9
|Canada
|Montreal/Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve
|14:00
|18:00
|14:00
|20:42
|June 23
|Spain
|Barcelona/ Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
|15:00
|13:00
|8:00
|21:28
|June 30
|Austria
|Spielberg/Red Bull Ring
|15:00
|13:00
|8:00
|20:57
|July 7
|United Kingdom
|Silverstone Circuit
|15:00
|14:00
|10:00
|21:24
|July 21
|Hungary
|Budapest/Hungaroring
|15:00
|13:00
|8:00
|20:30
|July 28
|Belgium
|Spa/Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps
|15:00
|13:00
|8:00
|21:33
|August 25
|Netherlands
|Zandvoort
|15:00
|13:00
|8:00
|20:43
|September 1
|Italy
|Monza
|15:00
|13:00
|8:00
|20:00
|September 15
|Azerbaijan
|Baku City Circuit
|15:00
|11:00
|6:00
|18:49
|September 22
|Singapore
|Singapore/Marina Bay Street Circuit
|20:00
|12:00
|7:00
|19:00
|October 20
|USA
|Austin/Circuit of the Americas
|14:00
|19:00
|15:00
|18:53
|October 27
|Mexico
|Mexico City/Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
|14:00
|20:00
|15:00
|18:04
|November 3
|Brazil
|Sao Paulo/Interlagos
|14:00
|17:00
|12:00
|18:21
|November 23*
|Las Vegas
|Las Vegas/Las Vegas Strip Circuit
|22:00
|6:00
|1:00
|16:28
|December 1
|Qatar
|Lusail/Lusail International Circuit
|20:00
|17:00
|12:00
|16:44
|December 8
|Abu Dhabi
|Yas Marina
|17:00
|13:00
|8:00
|17:34
A few notes on the 2024 start times.
Three races — Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Las Vegas — will start on Saturday. The season opens with back-to-back Saturday races to accommodate Ramadan. Las Vegas will remain a night race in November.
Speaking of Las Vegas, despite some grumbling about the start time last season, which made for a late night/early morning for those viewers on the East Coast, the race will again begin at 10:00 p.m. local time, so viewers on the East Coast are in for another late night or early morning, as that gets underway at 1:00 a.m. Eastern.
In large part, the approximated sunset times are not an issue. However there is one race where this might be a factor: The Chinese Grand Prix. The race begins just over three hours before sunset, and any long stoppages could prevent the race from going the full distance.
