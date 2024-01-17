FIA announces start times for 2024 F1 races

The 2024 Formula 1 season is inching closer and closer.

On Tuesday, McLaren surprised the F1 world by releasing their livery for the MCL38, their challenger for the 2024 campaign. The design leans into both their trademark papaya orange along with a healthy dose of bare carbon fiber, and also pays tribute to their history with chrome numbers for both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Now we know the times we will see that look in each Grand Prix this season.

F1’s governing body, the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) released the start times for each Grand Prix this season. Start times for the six F1 Sprint races — which will take place at the Chinese, Miami, Austria, United States, São Paulo, and Qatar Grands Prix — will be released at a later date.

Below you will see each Grand Prix along with its local start time, its start time in GMT, its start time in Eastern, as well as the approximate sunset for each race.

2024 Formula 1 Schedule and Start Times Date Grand Prix Site Local Time GMT Eastern Sunset Date Grand Prix Site Local Time GMT Eastern Sunset March 2* Bahrain Sakhir/Bahrain International Circuit 18:00 15:00 10:00 17:39 March 9* Saudi Arabia Jeddah Corniche Circuit 20:00 17:00 12:00 18:30 March 24 Australia Melbourne/Albert Park Circuit 15:00 4:00 23:00 19:25 April 7 Japan Suzuka International Racing Course 14:00 5:00 0:00 18:23 April 21 China Shanghai International Circuit 15:00 7:00 2:00 18:26 May 5 Miami Miami International Autrodrome 16:00 20:00 16:00 19:54 May 19 Emilia Romagna Imola/Autrodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari 15:00 13:00 8:00 20:38 May 26 Monaco Monaco/Circuit de Monaco 15:00 13:00 8:00 21:00 June 9 Canada Montreal/Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve 14:00 18:00 14:00 20:42 June 23 Spain Barcelona/ Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya 15:00 13:00 8:00 21:28 June 30 Austria Spielberg/Red Bull Ring 15:00 13:00 8:00 20:57 July 7 United Kingdom Silverstone Circuit 15:00 14:00 10:00 21:24 July 21 Hungary Budapest/Hungaroring 15:00 13:00 8:00 20:30 July 28 Belgium Spa/Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps 15:00 13:00 8:00 21:33 August 25 Netherlands Zandvoort 15:00 13:00 8:00 20:43 September 1 Italy Monza 15:00 13:00 8:00 20:00 September 15 Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit 15:00 11:00 6:00 18:49 September 22 Singapore Singapore/Marina Bay Street Circuit 20:00 12:00 7:00 19:00 October 20 USA Austin/Circuit of the Americas 14:00 19:00 15:00 18:53 October 27 Mexico Mexico City/Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez 14:00 20:00 15:00 18:04 November 3 Brazil Sao Paulo/Interlagos 14:00 17:00 12:00 18:21 November 23* Las Vegas Las Vegas/Las Vegas Strip Circuit 22:00 6:00 1:00 16:28 December 1 Qatar Lusail/Lusail International Circuit 20:00 17:00 12:00 16:44 December 8 Abu Dhabi Yas Marina 17:00 13:00 8:00 17:34

A few notes on the 2024 start times.

Three races — Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Las Vegas — will start on Saturday. The season opens with back-to-back Saturday races to accommodate Ramadan. Las Vegas will remain a night race in November.

Speaking of Las Vegas, despite some grumbling about the start time last season, which made for a late night/early morning for those viewers on the East Coast, the race will again begin at 10:00 p.m. local time, so viewers on the East Coast are in for another late night or early morning, as that gets underway at 1:00 a.m. Eastern.

In large part, the approximated sunset times are not an issue. However there is one race where this might be a factor: The Chinese Grand Prix. The race begins just over three hours before sunset, and any long stoppages could prevent the race from going the full distance.