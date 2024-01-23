F1 announces a new site for the Spanish Grand Prix starting in 2026

Formula 1 announced on Tuesday that starting with the 2026 season, the streets of Madrid will play host to the Spanish Grand Prix. According to the press release, an agreement has been reached to hold the Spanish Grand Prix on a brand-new circuit in the capital of Spain, a circuit that will incorporate both street and non-street sections.

The agreement begins in 2026, and runs through the 2035 season.

The move comes as part of F1’s push towards sustainability, and their stated goal of being “Net Zero Carbon by 2030.” According to the press release, the new circuit will be located just minutes away from Madrid-Barajas Adolfo Suárez airport, and will be one of the most accessible races on the calendar. “It is estimated that 90% of the fans will be able to travel to the Paddock via public transport, while fans staying in local accommodation will be a short walk away,” read the release.

F1 shared a map of the new circuit, which will wind through the Madrid streets and around the IFEMA Exhibition Center:

Let’s go racing in Madrid!



Say hello to the brand-new circuit built around the @IFEMA Exhibition Centre ✨#F1 pic.twitter.com/klysY8HAiT — Formula 1 (@F1) January 23, 2024

“Madrid is an incredible city with amazing sporting and cultural heritage, and today’s announcement begins an exciting new chapter for F1 in Spain,” said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali in the announcement. “I would like to thank the team at Ifema Madrid, the Regional Government of Madrid and the city’s mayor for putting together a fantastic proposal.

“It truly epitomises Formula 1’s vision to create a multi-day spectacle of sport and entertainment that delivers maximum value for fans and embraces innovation and sustainability.”

The announcement calls into question the future of the current host of the Spanish Grand Prix, the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona. This circuit has hosted the Spanish Grand Prix since 1991 and has until recently been a host for pre-season testing. There is a possibility that Catalunya remains on the calendar for 2026 and beyond, as Spain has hosted multiple grands prix in a season before, using the title “European Grand Prix” for the second race.