Charles Leclerc and Ferrari agree to long-term contract extension

One of the days Ferrari fans have been longing to see has finally arrived.

The Formula 1 team announced a contract extension with Charles Leclerc.

A new deal for the driver has been rumored for a long time, but the team made it official on Thursday:

The length of the deal was not immediately disclosed. In a statement the team indicated that Leclerc would be driving for Ferrari “beyond the 2024 season.”

“Charles’ bond to the Scuderia goes beyond that of just a driver and a team, as he has been part of the Ferrari family for eight years now, dating back to a time before he first sported the Prancing Horse emblem on his race suit,” said Team Principal Frederic Vasseur in the team’s statement. “His values and those of our team are intertwined and so it was natural for us to be in agreement on extending our collaboration.

“We know him for his incessant desire to push himself to the limit and we appreciate his extraordinary abilities when it comes to fighting and overtaking in a race. We are determined to give Charles a winning car and I know that his determination and commitment are elements that can make the difference in helping us reach our goals.”

As for Leclerc, the driver released a video about the extension, as well as this statement:

“I’m very pleased to know that I will be wearing the Scuderia Ferrari race suit for several more seasons to come. To race for this team has been my dream since I was three years old: I used to watch the Monaco Grand Prix from the window of a friend’s apartment at Ste. Devote corner and I would always look out for the red cars. This team is my second family ever since I joined the Ferrari Driver Academy in 2016 and we have achieved a lot together, fighting through thick and thin over the past five years. However, I believe the best is yet to come and I can’t wait for this season to start, to make further progress and be competitive at every race. My dream remains that of winning the World Championship with Ferrari and I’m sure that in the years ahead, we will enjoy great times together and make our fans happy.”

The Dream Continues. Grateful to announce that I will continue my adventure in red. ❤️ @ScuderiaFerrari pic.twitter.com/e9S6ot1sP9 — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) January 25, 2024

Leclerc joined the Ferrari Driver Academy back in 2016, and after a year in F2, raced for Sauber in 2018 for his first F1 season. He then joined Ferrari for the 2019 season. Last year, Leclerc finished fifth in the Drivers’ Championship, a year after finishing second to Max Verstappen back in 2022.