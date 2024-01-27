Could F1 be eying a race in Chicago?

In recent years, Formula 1 has made no secret of their desire to keep expanding into the United States. Building off the success of the Netflix docuseries Drive to Survive, which helped introduce new fans to the sport, F1 has increased its presence in the US these past few seasons. 2022 saw the introduction of a second race in America, the Miami Grand Prix, and last year saw the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix. Those two races plus the United States Grand Prix in Austin, which has been on the F1 schedule since 2012, remain on the schedule for the 2024 season.

Could Chicago be next?

Astute observers noted a few trademark applications filed in the United States Patent and Trademark Office by the Formula One Licensing BV. Those filings?

Grand Prix of Chicago

Formula 1 Grand Prix of Chicago

Chicago Grand Prix

Formula 1 Chicago Grand Prix

You can view the filings here.

Now, this could simply be a move by F1 to protect those names, and not an indication that an actual Grand Prix will be coming to the Chicago area anytime soon. However, it is worth noting that last season NASCAR enjoyed tremendous success with the Grant Park 165, the first-ever NASCAR street race which wound through the Chicago streets.

This also comes at a time where F1 seems to be eying more street races. The Las Vegas Grand Prix introduced another street circuit to the schedule, and news came earlier this month that starting in 2026 F1 will see a street race in Madrid.

So perhaps Chicago could be next ...