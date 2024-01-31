Andretti-Cadillac ‘strongly disagree’ with decision to keep them out of F1

After a decision released Wednesday by Formula One Management (FOM) will keep the proposed Andretti-Cadillac F1 team off the grid for the foreseeable future, the prospective team has released their official reaction.

And as you might expect, they disagree with the decision.

“Andretti Cadillac has reviewed the information Formula One Management Limited has shared and strongly disagree with its contents. Andretti and Cadillac are two successful global motorsports organizations committed to placing a genuine American works team in F1, competing alongside the world’s best,” said the statement in part.

However, the statement indicates that the prospective team will continue their work, with an eye towards joining the grid at a future date. In the decision released earlier in the day on Wednesday, F1 noted that the door could be open to the Andretti-Cadillac bid in 2028, when the prospective team believes their power unit program would be fully operational.

That would enable Andretti-Cadillac to join the grid as a complete works team, rather than as a customer team.

“We are proud of the significant progress we have already made on developing a highly competitive car and power unit with an experienced team behind it, and our work continues at pace,” continued the statement from Andretti-Cadillac.

The statement concluded with an acknowledgement of their supporters.

“Andretti Cadillac would also like to acknowledge and thank the fans who have expressed their support.”