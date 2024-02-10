Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda answered NFL questions before the Super Bowl and the results were hilarious

One of the biggest events in all of sports is taking shape right now in Las Vegas.

By that we mean the launch of Visa Cash App RB F1 Team’s challenger for the 2024 Formula 1 season.

Sure there is a football game happening on Sunday that may also be of some importance, and could potentially be attended by the biggest pop star on the planet, but VCARB launching their car for 2024 at a live event in Las Vegas is also a pretty big deal. As luck would have it, the two events crossed paths this week, as the NFL’s social media team connected with drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda to discuss football.

And the results were hilarious:

It is hard to pick out a favorite moment from this clip. Of course the well-documented friendship between Ricciardo and Josh Allen comes through, and Ricciardo trusting Dalton Kincaid to drive his car might be a reflection of how Allen feels about the Buffalo tight end.

But Tsunoda’s apparent love of Christian McCaffrey absolutely steals the show.