Alpine owners Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce win Super Bowl LVIII

The 2023 Formula 1 season was one of upheaval at Alpine. In addition to personnel changes, the team took on some new owners during the year.

Two of whom just won Super Bowl LVIII.

In June of 2023 Alpine announced that a group of investors have purchased a 24% equity stake in the team. Those investors included Otro Capital, RedBird Capital Partners, and Maximum Effort Investments.

Maximum Effort Investments is led by actor Ryan Reynolds, with co-investors Rob McElhenney and fellow actor Michael B. Jordan. Jordan is also part of the ownership group of A.F.C. Bournemouth.

Then in October Otro Capital announced a new $200 million investment in Alpine, backed by a group of athlete investors including Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

Among those watching Kelce and Mahomes in Super Bowl LVIII? Alpine driver Pierre Gasly. Gasly shared this on his Instagram shortly after kickoff:

Gasly, despite what was likely a tough time difference, made it for the long haul:

When your bosses are playing in the Super Bowl, you stay up to see how it ends.

Can Gasly deliver some similar magic on the track this season? We’ll find out more in a few weeks when pre-season gets underway in Bahrain.