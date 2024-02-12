Netflix shares ‘Drive to Survive’ season 6 trailer

Formula 1 has seen an explosion of growth in recent years, particularly in the United States. Fans can now flock to races in three different cities — Miami, Austin and Las Vegas — and teams are now coming to the United States to unveil their cars for the upcoming season. Last year it was Red Bull and AlphaTauri, and this season we have seen both Williams and Visa Cash App RB F1 Team (formerly AlphaTauri) have live events to begin their season.

There have even been rumors of a fourth F1 race in the US, to be held in Chicago, in recent weeks.

For many, the growth of F1 in the United States has one genesis: The Netflix docuseries Drive to Survive. The series premiered in the spring of 2019, and helped introduce a new generation of fans to the sport.

Now, Drive to Survive is back for its sixth season, which will premier just ahead of the start of the 2024 F1 season. On Monday Netflix released a teaser trailer for the sixth season, hinting at many of the storylines that will be covered:

The drama returns. Here's your first look at F1: Drive to Survive Season 6. Coming February 23. pic.twitter.com/xeb7Zt6zZy — Netflix (@netflix) February 12, 2024

Among the storylines hinted at: Lance Stroll’s injury to start the 2023 season; Nyck de Vries’ rookie season, his mid-season sacking, and the return of Daniel Ricciardo; turmoil at Alpine, and of course the overall pressure of life in F1.

Season 6 of Drive to Survive premiers on February 23rd on Netflix.