 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

Ferrari unveils the SF-24 ahead of 2024 F1 season

After introducing the world to the SF-24, Ferrari took their 2024 challenger to the track with a sense of optimism

By Mark Schofield
/ new

On Tuesday, Ferrari became the latest Formula 1 team to unveil their challenger for the season ahead, taking the SF-24 out for a shakedown session at the team’s test track in Fiorano.

The debut of the SF-24 started with the team releasing a hype video for their 2024 challenger, complete with footage from historic moments in the team’s illustrious history, as well as Enzo Ferrari’s legendary quote “[t]he most important victory is the one I have yet to win:”

While there is some bare carbon fiber — an increasing staple in F1 designs — the trademark Ferrari red is the main color of the SF-24.

Astute observers such as F1TV technical analyst Albert Fabrega noted some changes to the SF-24 from last year’s challenger, such as a revised intake, changes to the front wing, and a more rounded nose:

Soon it was time to take the SF-24 to the track. Carlos Sainz Jr. — preparing for his final season with Ferrari — was up first followed by Charles Leclerc:

The shakedown session comes amidst a sense of optimism within the team regarding the SF-24. Their 2024 challenger is a complete redesign from its predecessor. “Every area of the car has been redesigned,” said Enrico Cardile, the team’s Chassis Technical Director.

“I’m looking forward to driving it on track to see if it correlates with the feeling I had from the simulator, which is that it’s the step forward we all want,” said Sainz.

F1 pre-season testing comes to us in just over one week. The season is almost here.

Loading comments...