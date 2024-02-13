Ferrari unveils the SF-24 ahead of 2024 F1 season

On Tuesday, Ferrari became the latest Formula 1 team to unveil their challenger for the season ahead, taking the SF-24 out for a shakedown session at the team’s test track in Fiorano.

The debut of the SF-24 started with the team releasing a hype video for their 2024 challenger, complete with footage from historic moments in the team’s illustrious history, as well as Enzo Ferrari’s legendary quote “[t]he most important victory is the one I have yet to win:”

The moment you’ve all been waiting for…



The SF-24 is here!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KVEcU5929j — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) February 13, 2024

While there is some bare carbon fiber — an increasing staple in F1 designs — the trademark Ferrari red is the main color of the SF-24.

Astute observers such as F1TV technical analyst Albert Fabrega noted some changes to the SF-24 from last year’s challenger, such as a revised intake, changes to the front wing, and a more rounded nose:

Cambios en el ala delantera. Morro más redondeado y diferentes fijaciones al plano principal, que tiene otra curvatura en zona central. Punto trapecio superior de suspension delantera más elevado, no tanto como otros competidores. Sigue con pushrod. #SF24 #f1 pic.twitter.com/joj3Bzctlr — Albert Fabrega (@AlbertFabrega) February 13, 2024

Soon it was time to take the SF-24 to the track. Carlos Sainz Jr. — preparing for his final season with Ferrari — was up first followed by Charles Leclerc:

.@charles_leclerc gets a taste of our new SF-24! pic.twitter.com/HO1sofLuzo — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) February 13, 2024

The shakedown session comes amidst a sense of optimism within the team regarding the SF-24. Their 2024 challenger is a complete redesign from its predecessor. “Every area of the car has been redesigned,” said Enrico Cardile, the team’s Chassis Technical Director.

“I’m looking forward to driving it on track to see if it correlates with the feeling I had from the simulator, which is that it’s the step forward we all want,” said Sainz.

F1 pre-season testing comes to us in just over one week. The season is almost here.