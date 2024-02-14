Lewis Hamilton previews the W15 ahead of his final season with Mercedes

Perhaps the biggest storyline that awaits during the 2024 Formula 1 season?

The final year for Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes.

The seven-time Drivers’ Champion stunned the F1 world at the start of the month, announcing that he would be leaving Mercedes after the 2024 season to join Ferrari. The decision sent shockwaves through the sport, and kicked what was already expected to be a chaotic “silly season” into early hyperdrive.

However, much of that can wait, as Hamilton’s final season with the Silver Arrows is set to begin. The first step for the driver and the team was the launch of the W15, their challenger for the 2024 season.

As Hamilton pointed out in a statement to the media, including SB Nation, the struggles the past two years have put the team on a course to their “North Star.”

“The learnings of the past two years have helped us find our direction,” said Hamilton. “It’s enabled us to find our north star. It’s still going to be a work in progress, but we will face whatever challenges present themselves with our heads up, with open minds, and work through diligently.”

Hamilton believes the W15 will be more stable, and predictable, than its two immediate predecessors.

“If you’re not comfortable with the car, you’re not able to extract the maximum performance,” added Hamilton. “A more stable, more predictable car will enable us to extract the potential from not only the car, but ourselves as drivers.”

The driver also paid tribute to the entire team during the launch.

“I know what this team is capable of. I am incredibly grateful for the work of every single person in this team,” said Hamilton. “Every time you’re in the factory, you can see the sheer drive and determination of everyone. We are all mega-motivated for the year ahead and will be giving it everything we’ve got on the journey ahead.”

Speaking at the launch event, Hamilton noted that entering his final season with the team was a “surreal” feeling.

“It’s obviously been emotional,” Hamilton said Wednesday. “It’s very surreal to be here given that I came here in 2013 – so 11 years with the team, starting my 12th. It is such a privilege to work with a group of people where you see the work they’re doing over winter.”

Hamilton and teammate George Russell will take the W15 to the track for a shakedown session at Silverstone later today.