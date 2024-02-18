Christian Horner investigation: FOM seeks quick resolution to Red Bull investigation

The 2024 Formula 1 season is just days away, with pre-season testing slated to begin at Bahrain International Circuit on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. local time (2:00 a.m. Eastern).

However, one of the biggest storylines facing F1 as the season looms is the internal investigation into Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner. Now, F1’s commercial rights holders, Formula One Management (FOM), have gone on record hoping for a quick conclusion to the matter.

As noted previously, Red Bull’s parent company launched an internal investigation into Horner and allegations of “inappropriate behavior.” That investigation is being conducted by outside counsel, and Horner has already been interviewed for a number of hours regarding the allegations. The Team Principal has denied any wrongdoing in the matter, and participated in the team’s launch of the RB20 last week, their challenger for the 2024 campaign.

On Sunday FOM released a brief statement, noting their hopes that the matter would be resolved both “at the earliest opportunity,” and after a “fair and thorough process.”

“We have noted Red Bull has instigated an independent investigation into internal allegations at Red Bull Racing,” read the statement from F1’s commercial rights holders. “We hope the matter will be clarified at the earliest opportunity, after a fair and thorough process. We will not comment further at this time.”

As of this date, there are more rumors regarding the alleged behavior from Horner than there are facts. Earlier reports held that former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone had approached Horner and recommended that he step down, but Ecclestone denied those reports on social media, posting “[t]o clarify reports by newspapers that I had urged or suggested that Christian Horner should step down from his position in Red Bull is entirely UNTRUE.”

In addition, rumors continue to swirl regarding the underlying allegations, including a recent report that Horner — through counsel — had made a settlement offer regarding the matter. That report has also been denied by Horner’s representatives.

Whether the matter is resolved ahead of pre-season testing, or the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, remains to be seen.