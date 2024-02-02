Haas F1 shares their livery for the 2024 season

The past 24 hours of news in the Formula 1 world has been dominated by the shocking revelation that Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes at the end of the 2024 season, and join Ferrari on a “multi-year deal” starting in 2025.

While that will likely remain a point of discussion a few days longer, if not more, Friday saw the F1 world turn its eyes to the 2024 season, as Haas unveiled their livery for the 2024 campaign.

The look of the VF-24 is similar to previous years from the team, leaning heavily into black with red and white accents:

“I’m looking forward to seeing the VF-24 running and racing – a sentiment I know I share with our partners and indeed the entire team,” said Gene Haas, Chairman of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, in a statement to the media including SB Nation. “In Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen, we also know we’ve got a great pair of drivers behind the wheel, their experience will prove invaluable again as we develop our program through the year. We’ve used the off-season to put the processes in place to be better and ultimately improve our overall performance. Soon we get to see how we’re doing.”

Of course, Haas made some news of their own this off-season, as Guenther Steiner was replaced as Team Principal by Ayao Komatsu. Steiner was part of the group that founded Haas, and became a well-known figure in the F1 world due to his star turn on the Netflix docuseries Drive to Survive.

So Komatsu is stepping into some big shoes.

“We’re realistic about our expectations for the VF-24 to start but it’s still an exciting moment in any Formula 1 season to showcase the car,” said Komatsu in the team’s media statement. “There’s a lot of work ahead of us to make progress and increase our performance but everyone here is highly motivated and eager to get on track with the VF-24. I know we’ll be maximizing our time in Bahrain with all the various items we need to push through. Bottom line, we can’t wait to get going and get the season underway.”

We will get a much better look at the VF-24 later this month, when Haas takes it to the track for a shakedown session at Silverstone on February 11.