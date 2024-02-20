2024 F1 pre-season testing driver lineup

In a few short hours, the 2024 Formula 1 season will get underway, as all ten teams are set to participate in pre-season testing. Starting Wednesday morning at Bahrain International Circuit, the site of the first race of the season, every F1 team will put their 2024 challengers through the paces, gathering critical data for the season ahead.

Now, all ten teams have confirmed their driver lineups for the days to come.

None of the teams will be using a reserve driver during testing, meaning all 20 F1 drivers will be in action over the next three days. While the majority of teams will use both drivers on each day, some teams — Red Bull, Mercedes, and Williams — will have a dedicated driver for one full day of testing. For example, defending Drivers’ Champion Max Verstappen will have the RB20 to himself all day Wednesday.

Ferrari has only outlined the schedule for the first day, which will see Charles Leclerc participate in the morning session, and Carlos Sainz Jr. in the afternoon session.

Here is the full schedule:

2024 Testing Lineup Team Wednesday (morning) Wednesday (afternoon) Thursday (morning) Thursday (afternoon) Friday (morning) Friday (afternoon) Team Wednesday (morning) Wednesday (afternoon) Thursday (morning) Thursday (afternoon) Friday (morning) Friday (afternoon) Red Bull Max Verstappen Max Verstappen Sergio Pérez Max Verstappen Sergio Pérez Sergio Pérez Mercedes George Russell George Russell Lewis Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Lewis Hamilton George Russell Ferrari Charles Leclerc Carlos Sainz Jr TBC TBC TBC TBC McLaren Oscar Piastri Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Lando Norris Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll Lance Stroll Fernando Alonso Alpine Esteban Ocon Pierre Gasly Pierre Gasly Esteban Ocon Esteban Ocon Pierre Gasly Williams Alexander Albon Logan Sargeant Logan Sargeant Logan Sargeant Alexander Albon Alexander Albon VCARB Yuki Tsunoda Daniel Ricciardo Yuki Tsunoda Daniel Ricciardo Daniel Ricciardo Yuki Tsunoda Stake Valtteri Bottas Zhou Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Valtteri Bottas Valtteri Bottas Zhou Guanyu Haas Kevin Magnussen Nico Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Kevin Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Nico Hulkenberg

Each day consists of two sessions, a morning session which begins at 10:00 a.m. local time (2:00 a.m. Eastern) and an afternoon session which begins at 3:00 p.m. local time (7:00 a.m. Eastern).

F1 fans in the United States will need a subscription to F1TV to watch testing.

For more on testing, and what to expect, our full breakdown of pre-season testing can be found here.