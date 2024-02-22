Valtteri Bottas debuts perfect helmet for 2024 F1 season

The 2023 Formula 1 season saw a number of blowout wins.

Max Verstappen won 19 races last season, setting a new record for single-season winning percentage by breaking a mark set by Alberto Ascari back in 1952. That saw Verstappen win the Drivers’ Championship by 290 points over teammate Sergio Pérez. Thanks to their 1-2 finish in the Drivers’ standings, Red Bull finished in first place in the Constructors’ Championship, 451 points clear of Mercedes.

Then there was what Valtteri Bottas did in the helmet game.

As we noted throughout last season, Bottas continually lapped the field when it came to specialized helmets. Often designed by his partner Tiffany Cromwell, Bottas flashed some incredible lids a year ago, such as this “Bot-Man” design which paid tribute to Pac-Man, this “Belgian Delights” concept, and this effort for the Canadian Grand Prix.

Ahead of testing on Thursday, Bottas introduced the world to his helmet to start the 2024 F1 season, which he calls “Northern Lights:”

The design pays tribute to the Northern Lights, which as Bottas notes he can see quite often back home in Finland. The design also contains the North Star, which Bottas stats has been navigating Finns for decades. In addition, the helmet contains a number of constellations which are visible in the northern sky.

We will wait to see what themed helmets Bottas unveils over the course of the season, but this is yet another strong effort from the driver and his team.