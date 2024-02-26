Christian Horner investigation: Red Bull F1 team boss to learn fate before Bahrain GP, per report

The start to the 2024 Formula 1 season is just days away, with the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix slated for Saturday night.

Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner is now expected to learn his fate after the conclusion of an internal investigation, per a report from Sky Sports F1.

According to the latest report the investigation, which was conducted by outside counsel, has concluded and a roughly 100-page report has been produced. That report is now being reviewed by the Red Bull GmbH board, the parent company of Red Bull Racing.

As noted by Sky Sports F1, the results of that investigation as well as a decision on Horner’s future are expected to be communicated to the team boss on either Tuesday or Wednesday, when Horner is schedule to return to Bahrain from the UK ahead of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Red Bull’s parent company launched the external investigation earlier this month, when reports of alleged “inappropriate” conduct surfaced. While there have been rumors circulating the allegations, it remains unclear what exactly the alleged misconduct entails. According to the report from Sky Sports F1, we may never know the nature of the allegations:

While the saga has played out in public with details repeatedly emerging from reports in the Dutch media, there is no expectation that a decision over Horner’s future will be presented with major detail. Any statement from Red Bull GmbH is expected to reflect a thorough and fair investigation, but matters of confidentiality are likely to limit the amount of information shared publicly.

The updated timeline is the latest twist in the ongoing saga. Over the weekend reports surfaced that Ford CEO Jim Farley wrote to Red Bull at the end of last week, expressing his “frustration” at the pace of the investigation, as well as a lack of updates.

Red Bull and Ford announced a partnership in February of 2023 for the manufacturer to become Red Bull’s engine supplier starting with the 2026 F1 season.

At the moment, Horner remains the longest-serving Team Principal on the F1 grid. He assumed the role at Red Bull when the team joined the grid in 2005, and has been the only Team Principal in their history. During his run at the helm of Red Bull, he has been a part of six Constructors’ titles, and seven Drivers’ titles.

We should know shortly whether he will get a chance to add to those numbers.