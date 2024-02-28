Red Bull investigation into Christian Horner dismissed

As the 2024 Formula 1 season beckons, Red Bull remains the dominant force on the grid. The team is coming off their second-straight Constructors’ Championship, and Max Verstappen is coming off a remarkable season that saw him sweep to his third-straight Drivers’ Championship, and win 19 of the 22 grands prix on the year. With Sergio Pèrez winning a pair of races and finishing second in the Drivers’, Red Bull nearly swept the season and looks primed for another strong effort in 2024.

However, much of the discussion in recent days involved the future of Team Principal Christian Horner.

Reports surfaced earlier this month of an internal investigation at Red Bull into alleged “inappropriate behavior” by Horner. According to both media reports, and a brief statement by the team, that investigation was led by external counsel. As part of that investigation, Horner sat with investigators for a lengthy interview earlier this month. Throughout the process, the Red Bull Team Principal maintained that he had done nothing wrong.

According to the team, the investigation has concluded, and the Red Bull team boss has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

In a statement released by Red Bull GmbH, the parent company of Red Bull Racing, it was noted that “the grievance has been dismissed:”

“The independent investigation into the allegations made against Mr Horner is complete, and Red Bull can confirm that the grievance has been dismissed. The complainant has a right of appeal. Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair rigorous and impartial. The investigation report is confidential and contains the private information of the parties and third parties who assisted in the investigation, and therefore we will not be commenting further out of respect for all concerned.”

The announcement comes just days after the team launched the RB20, their challenger for the 2024 F1 season, during a streaming event from their Milton-Keynes factory. Horner participated in the event, during which he discussed the investigation with the media.

“Obviously there is an investigation that I am obviously complying with and I am working with fully. So that is very much going on in the background whilst preparing for the season ahead. Inevitably there has been a distraction,” Horner admitted to the media. “But the team are very together. Everybody’s focussed on the season ahead, so it’s been very much business as normal, and the support has been fantastic.”

Then, Horner traveled with the team to Bahrain last week, for F1 pre-season testing. Horner was asked about the investigation multiple times during an FIA press conference, but declined to comment on what he termed an ongoing “process.”

“As you’re well aware, there’s a process going on which I form part of. But as I form part of that process, I’m afraid I cannot comment on it,” said Horner. In a subsequent answer he stated “[l]ook, I’m dreadfully sorry but I really can’t comment on the process or the time scale. I think obviously everybody would like a conclusion as soon as possible but I’m really not at liberty to comment about the process.”

Horner is expected to remain as the Team Principal at Red Bull.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as necessary.