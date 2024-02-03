Lewis Hamilton declares Ferrari move a chance at fulfilling a ‘childhood dream’

Days after rocking the Formula 1 world, Lewis Hamilton addressed his decision to join Ferrari for the 2025 season on social media.

Hamilton provided a brief quote in the statement from Mercedes announcing the decision, noting that “the time is right for me to take this step and I’m excited to be taking on a new challenge.” But he expanded on his decision in a social media post on Saturday, and noted early in the statement that a move to Ferrari is a chance to fulfill a childhood dream.

“I feel incredibly fortunate, after achieving things with Mercedes that I could only have dreamed of as a kid, that I now have the chance to fulfil another childhood dream. Driving in Ferrari red,” said Hamilton.

The champion then paid tribute to the entire team at Mercedes, including two leaders who shaped over two decades of his life.

“Mercedes has been a huge part of my life since I was 13 years old, so this decision has been the hardest I’ve ever had to make. I’m incredibly proud of all that we’ve achieved together and I’m very grateful for the hard work and dedication of everyone I have worked with over the years and of course Toto [Wolff], for his friendship, guidance and leadership. Together we have won titles, broken records and become the most successful Driver-Team partnership in F1 history. And of course I cannot forget Niki [Lauda] who was a huge supporter and who I still miss everyday,” said Hamilton

“I must also share my huge appreciation to the whole of the Mercedes-Benz board and everyone at the company in Germany and around the world for supporting me over these 26 years.”

Hamilton then addressed the decision to join Ferrari, calling it the right time to make a change, and take on a new challenge in his career.

“But the time is right to make a change and take on a new challenge.

“I still remember the feeling of taking a leap of faith into the unknown when I first joined Mercedes in 2013. I know some people didn’t understand it at the time but I was right to make the move then and it’s the feeling I have again now. I’m excited to see what I can bring to this new opportunity and what we can do together,” said Hamilton.

He then talked about the season ahead, which will be his last with Mercedes.

And how he wants to end what has been one of F1’s most successful partnerships on a high note.

“However, right now, I’m not thinking about 2025. My focus is on the upcoming season and getting back out on track with Mercedes,” said Hamilton. “I am more driven than ever, I am fitter and more focussed than than ever and I want to help Mercedes win once again.

“I am 100% committed to the job I need to do and determined to end my partnership with the team on a high.”

You can see the full statement from the seven-time champion here: