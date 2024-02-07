Alpine F1 unveils the A524 and leaves fans wanting more

Alpine became the latest Formula 1 team to debut their look for the upcoming season on Wednesday, unveiling their livery for the 2024 campaign at a live event at their Whiteways Technical Centre in Enstone.

As many fans were clamoring for — and the team repeatedly teased on social media — pink was expected to play a prominent role for Alpine this season. Last year Alpine used a pink livery for the first three races of the season, and multiple social media posts from the team displayed a pink camouflage look, which fans were hoping would be the main design for 2024.

However, when the A524 was finally revealed on Wednesday, fans saw a lot of black carbon fiber:

Our 2024 challenger is here. Meet A524 pic.twitter.com/z2aDpqGsxs — BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) February 7, 2024

There are certainly some pink accents, as you can see from these four angles, but not the heavy dose of pink many fans were hoping for:

The team will reportedly use this pink livery at a “handful of races” this season according to Will Wood at RaceFans, who attended the launch:

Returning in BWT Pink for this season pic.twitter.com/5PTevr6D3K — BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) February 7, 2024

Here is one more look at the two different designs, with the main design for 2024 leaning into black with blue accents, while the special pink livery has more pink accents, but remains predominantly black:

Más fotos del nuevo Alpine A524. pic.twitter.com/6ccwqNWeP2 — Albert Fabrega (@AlbertFabrega) February 7, 2024

The team also unveiled their A424, which is the hypercar Alpine will use for the World Endurance Challenge. Among the drivers for Alpine in the WEC? Mick Schumacher, who is among many drivers linked with the soon-to-be-vacated seat at Mercedes when Lewis Hamilton leaves for Ferrari:

Perhaps the biggest question facing the team this year, beyond the matter of pink livery? Whether they can find more power for the A524 than they enjoyed with the A523 a season ago. According to analyst Lawrence Barretto, the only thing that remains unchanged from the A523 is the steering wheel. Everything else has been revamped as part of an aggressive redesign.