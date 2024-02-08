Silverstone to remain on F1 schedule for 10 more years

One of Formula 1’s biggest events is going to stay on the calendar for at least ten more years.

On Thursday it was announced that the British Grand Prix at Silverstone had extended it’s contract with F1 through 2034. The racing circuit, considered one of the most historic and legendary circuits on the F1 calendar, announced the extension on social media.

With George Russell and Lando Norris helping out:

In a statement Stefano Domenicali, the President and CEO of F1, noted that Silverstone was at the “heart of F1 history.”

“I am delighted to announce that the British Grand Prix will remain on the calendar for ten more years with this agreement. Silverstone is an iconic venue at the heart of F1 history and as it approaches its ninth decade hosting Grands Prix, the event continues to attract fans from around the world for fantastic racing on track and the amazing fan experience off it,” said Domenicali. “I would like to thank Stuart Pringle and the Silverstone team for their hard work and dedication to take the British Grand Prix to new heights and I look forward to working closely with them as they look to further improve the facilities and fan experience over the next ten years.”