Max Verstappen sets the expectations for the RB20

With the Formula 1 season just weeks away, teams are unveiling their challengers for the 2024 campaign. McLaren kicked things off with a surprise debut on social media, and other teams have started showcasing their own challengers for the coming season. Among those teams? Williams, who debuted the FW46 at a live event in New York City, followed by a media reception at 30 Rock.

Red Bull, the defending Constructors’ champions, are set to unveil the RB20 next week. But do not expect to see any drastic changes, according to someone who would know.

Max Verstappen.

The three-time Drivers’ Champion was streaming with his Team Redline racing team this week when the subject of the RB20 came up. Verstappen made it clear that fans should not expect to see any big changes:

: Max Verstappen has revealed that the RB20 will look exactly the same as the RB19 .#F1 pic.twitter.com/9j8dTySUdL — Formula Feature. (@FormulaFeature) February 7, 2024

Now, could Verstappen be pulling our legs here? After all, Alpine teased a lot of pink ahead of launching the A524, but black was the predominant color when their challenger was revealed. Bare carbon fiber has been the new standard under the current regulations, as teams try everything they can to meat the weight requirements under the regulations.

Plus, given how well the RB19 performed, why make big changes?