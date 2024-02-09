Josh Allen and Daniel Ricciardo remain the two best friends that anyone could have

If you thought the greatest relationship in sports right now was the growing romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, you’d be wrong.

While that love story is certainly incredible, there is another relationship that has been around for much longer, and is equally wholesome.

The friendship between Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

The pair met at the F1 race in Monaco in 2019, and struck up an immediate friendship. The two athletes sat down with ESPN’s Marty Smith back in 2021 to talk about how they formed their friendship, and bonded almost immediately. That friendship has spanned the globe, with Ricciardo finally getting to see Allen play in person during the 2022 season. When Ricciardo hosted an alternate broadcast of the Canadian Grand Prix this past F1 season on ESPN with Will Arnett called “The Grandstand,” Allen was a surprise guest:

As luck would have it, the two friends are currently out in Las Vegas. Allen was in town for the Super Bowl, and the annual NFL Honors award show. As for Ricciardo, who is back on the grid driving for the newly-minted Visa Cash App RB F1 Team, who launched their challenger for the 2024 F1 season at a live event in Las Vegas.

Which gave us yet another incredible, wholesome Ricciardo-Allen moment, as captured by VCARB and shared on social media:

The two best friends that anyone could have.