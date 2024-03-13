Ollie Bearman testing for Ferrari as Carlos Sainz Jr. decision awaits

Fresh off a heroic Formula 1 debut for Ferrari, Ollie Bearman is back in the cockpit of one of their cars, giving the F1-75 a test drive on Wednesday.

The move comes as Carlos Sainz Jr., whom Bearman replaced in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after Sainz needed surgery for appendicitis, is trying to recover in time for the Australian Grand Prix.

Ferrari shared a quick video of Bearman climbing into an F1-75, which was the team’s challenger for the 2022 F1 season. Ferrari finished second in the Constructors’ Championship that season, which would be the final year for former Team Principal Mattia Binotto.

Couldn't get enough of an @F1 car @OllieBearman? We've got Ollie testing the F1-75 in Fiorano today as part of our previous car testing programme pic.twitter.com/asmFA8EgIa — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) March 13, 2024

As noted by Ferrari, Bearman’s test was part of their previously-scheduled program for the season.

The move comes following Bearman’s stunning debut for Ferrari at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. When Sainz was ruled out ahead of Friday’s FP3 and qualifying sessions, Bearman was tapped by the team to step into his seat. With just one hour of practice time in the SF-24 under his belt, Bearman managed to advance into Q2, and he started in P11 during the race.

On Saturday night, Bearman finished in the points, a stunning P7 in his debut that saw him hold off Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton in the race’s closing moments, despite his two fellow countrymen driving on fresher soft tires.

As for Sainz, he returned to the paddock hours after having an appendectomy, and hopes to return to the grid for the Australian Grand Prix which takes place on March 24.

If Sainz cannot get behind the wheel at the Australian Grand Prix, Ferrari now knows they have a driver that can deliver in his absence.

Even if he is just 18 years old.