Daniel Ricciardo shares special charity helmet for F1 Australian Grand Prix

Daniel Ricciardo is heading home this weekend. With the Formula 1 grid headed to Melbourne for the 2024 Australian Grand Prix, one of the two Australian drivers in the field — along with Oscar Piastri — is hoping to put in a good performance in front of the hometown fans.

Ricciardo is also hoping to raise some money for charity.

The driver shared his special helmet on social media ahead of the Australian Grand Prix, and outlined how the design was created in conjunction with Optus. Young Australian artists were given the chance to come up with a design for the helmet and the winning design — themed “Australian Optimism” — will be worn by Ricciardo this weekend. The winning artist spoke about her design in the unveiling:

Following the Australian Grand Prix, the helmet will be auctioned off, with “100% of the proceeds” going to Save the Children Australia. Save the Children Australia is an organization dedicated “...to helping children attain the right to survival, protection, development & participation.”

Ricciardo’s best finish in his home race is a P4, which he achieved in both 2016 and 2018 while driving for Red Bull. He’ll hope to finish in the points and deliver the first such result for Visa Cash App RB F1 Team this weekend.