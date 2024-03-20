Ferrari provides update on Carlos Sainz Jr. ahead of F1 Australian Grand Prix

One of the biggest storylines heading into the 2024 Australian Grand Prix is the status of Carlos Sainz Jr. Sainz was sidelined for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after undergoing an appendectomy, and Ferrari offered an update on Sainz ahead of this weekend’s race.

According to the team, Sainz is expected to be back in action but supersub Ollie Bearman — who notched a stunning P7 in Saudi Arabia after just one hour of practice — is ready if needed.

In the team’s media report for the Australian Grand Prix, Ferrari stated that “Carlos Sainz is expected to be back in the car, having had to miss Jeddah with appendicitis and he and team-mate Charles Leclerc will most likely be fighting at the front of the field, as they have done in the first two rounds.”

Bearman is expected to compete in F2, which is also in action in Melbourne. But should Sainz be unable to go after all, the 18-year-old will be tapped for his second F1 start.

As for what the Tifosi can expect this weekend, Team Principal Frederic Vasseur is predicting big things for Ferrari in Melbourne. Vasseur is setting clear sights on Red Bull at the front of the field.

“After a busy start to the season with back-to-back races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, we’ve now made the longest trip of the year to Australia. The Albert Park track is a [favorite] with the drivers and one where Ferrari has always enjoyed a lot of support,” said Vasseur. “We expect to be front runners on this track which could produce a similar pecking order to the one seen in Jeddah. We intend adopting an aggressive approach with the aim of putting pressure on the team that’s won the first two races.”

Enrico Cardile, the team’s Technical Director - Chassis, outlined how Ferrari feels about their challenger for the 2024 season, making a favorable comparison to lsat season’s challenger.

“With two podium finishes, we can be pleased with the SF-24’s progression curve when compared to last year’s car. From the pre-season test and the first two races, we have seen positive signs compared to the development path outlined for last year. Of course, we want to do better than two third places,” said Cardile. “Red Bull are still quicker than us and although we have outperformed the other top teams, it’s still not good enough and there’s a lot of work to do!”