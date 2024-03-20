 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
F1 Australian Grand Prix: How to watch, storylines, and more

F1 is back this week with the Australian Grand Prix, and here’s how to keep up with the action

By Mark Schofield
new
F1 Grand Prix of Australia - Previews Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Formula 1 is back for the third race of the 2024 season. As the circuit heads Down Under, the main storyline remains as it was a year ago:

Can another team threaten the Red Bull this weekend?

The Bulls have locked out the front row in both of the races this season, with Max Verstappen scoring two wins to begin his title defense, and teammate Sergio Pérez finishing behind him in both Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. Can they make it three front-row lockouts in a row?

Melbourne is the site of the Australian Grand Prix, at the Albert Park Circuit. As the track is not a permanent fixture, the surface can be quite slick as the weekend begins with practices on Friday, and takes on more rubber by the time the Grand Prix rolls around.

Turn 1 is the toughest turn to navigate, as drivers come off the longest straight of the course into a difficult right-hand turn. According to this analysis last season from AlphaTauri — now Visa Cash App RB F1 Team — drivers endure negative deceleration of around 5.2 Gs when making that turn.

It all gets underway this week. Here is how to watch, and what to watch for. You will note that this is one of the races on the calendar this year that will be tough for those of you in the Eastern time zone, including yours truly.

How To Watch (all times Eastern):

  • Practice 1 - Thursday March 21 - 9:25 p.m. - ESPNEWS/ESPN3/ESPN+
  • Practice 2 - Friday March 22 - 12:55 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/ESPN+
  • F1 Show - Friday March 22 - 3:10 a.m. - ESPN3/ESPN+
  • Practice 3 - Friday March 22 - 9:25 p.m. - ESPNEWS/ESPN3/ESPN Deportes/ESPN+
  • Qualifying - Saturday March 23 - 12:55 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/ESPN+
  • Ted’s Qualifying Notebook - Saturday March 23 - 3:00 a.m. - ESPN3/ESPN+
  • Grand Prix Race - Saturday March 23 - 11:55 p.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/ESPN+
  • Grand Prix Race (Replay) - Sunday March 24 - 7:30 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN+

What to Watch:

Here are some of the major storylines heading into the Australian Grand Prix.

  • Will Carlos Sainz Jr. be back for Ferrari, or will Ollie Bearman be behind the wheel?
  • Can Mercedes bounce back after two disappointing starts?
  • When will Alpine turn it around?
  • Does Valtteri Bottas deserve an Oscar? (yes, yes he does)
  • All the F1 terms you need to know before Sunday’s Grand Prix

DraftKings Sportsbook odds

2024 Australian Grand Prix odds

Driver Winner
Driver Winner
Max Verstappen -500
Sergio Pérez +750
Charles Leclerc +1400
Lando Norris +2800
George Russell +2800
Carlos Sainz Jr. +2800
Lewis Hamilton +3000
Fernando Alonso +4000
Oscar Piastri +4000
Ollie Bearman +5000
Lance Stroll +15000
Yuki Tsunoda +30000
Kevin Magnussen +30000
Daniel Ricciardo +30000
Alexander Albon +30000
Nick Hülkenberg +30000
Valtteri Bottas +50000
Pierre Gasly +50000
Logan Sargeant +50000
Zhou Guanyu +50000
Esteban Ocon +50000

