F1 Australian Grand Prix: How to watch, storylines, and more

Formula 1 is back for the third race of the 2024 season. As the circuit heads Down Under, the main storyline remains as it was a year ago:

Can another team threaten the Red Bull this weekend?

The Bulls have locked out the front row in both of the races this season, with Max Verstappen scoring two wins to begin his title defense, and teammate Sergio Pérez finishing behind him in both Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. Can they make it three front-row lockouts in a row?

Melbourne is the site of the Australian Grand Prix, at the Albert Park Circuit. As the track is not a permanent fixture, the surface can be quite slick as the weekend begins with practices on Friday, and takes on more rubber by the time the Grand Prix rolls around.

Turn 1 is the toughest turn to navigate, as drivers come off the longest straight of the course into a difficult right-hand turn. According to this analysis last season from AlphaTauri — now Visa Cash App RB F1 Team — drivers endure negative deceleration of around 5.2 Gs when making that turn.

It all gets underway this week. Here is how to watch, and what to watch for. You will note that this is one of the races on the calendar this year that will be tough for those of you in the Eastern time zone, including yours truly.

How To Watch (all times Eastern):

Practice 1 - Thursday March 21 - 9:25 p.m. - ESPNEWS/ESPN3/ESPN+

- Thursday March 21 - 9:25 p.m. - ESPNEWS/ESPN3/ESPN+ Practice 2 - Friday March 22 - 12:55 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/ESPN+

- Friday March 22 - 12:55 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/ESPN+ F1 Show - Friday March 22 - 3:10 a.m. - ESPN3/ESPN+

- Friday March 22 - 3:10 a.m. - ESPN3/ESPN+ Practice 3 - Friday March 22 - 9:25 p.m. - ESPNEWS/ESPN3/ESPN Deportes/ESPN+

- Friday March 22 - 9:25 p.m. - ESPNEWS/ESPN3/ESPN Deportes/ESPN+ Qualifying - Saturday March 23 - 12:55 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/ESPN+

- Saturday March 23 - 12:55 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/ESPN+ Ted’s Qualifying Notebook - Saturday March 23 - 3:00 a.m. - ESPN3/ESPN+

Saturday March 23 - 3:00 a.m. - ESPN3/ESPN+ Grand Prix Race - Saturday March 23 - 11:55 p.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/ESPN+

- Saturday March 23 - 11:55 p.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/ESPN+ Grand Prix Race (Replay) - Sunday March 24 - 7:30 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN+

What to Watch:

Here are some of the major storylines heading into the Australian Grand Prix.

Will Carlos Sainz Jr. be back for Ferrari, or will Ollie Bearman be behind the wheel?

Can Mercedes bounce back after two disappointing starts?

When will Alpine turn it around?

Does Valtteri Bottas deserve an Oscar? (yes, yes he does)

