Why the Adrian Newey to Aston Martin rumors matter

Formula 1’s driver transfer market is set to reached a fevered pitch this summer. Kicked into motion by the stunning news that Lewis Hamilton is set to leave Mercedes and driver for Ferrari next season, and coupled with the fact that over half the grid is driving on a contract that expires at the end of this season, the transfer market expects to be frantic this year.

Now it looks to extend beyond the drivers, and to perhaps the sport’s greatest engineer.

According to a report from Autosport, Aston Martin has made a stunning offer to lure Adrian Newey from Red Bull, to design cars for the Silverstone-based outfit. According to Autosport, team owner Lawrence Stroll “ ... has now offered Newey a lucrative, alternative challenge to bookend his illustrious career, which would put him among the better-paid drivers on the grid.”

Whether this move is successful — teams have tried to poach Newey before and the engineer recently signed a multi-year deal with Red Bull — remains to be seen.

But why does this matter? This timing could be beneficial for Stroll. After all, the inner turmoil at Red Bull this season — between power struggles and investigations into Team Principal Christian Horner — could make Newey more receptive to such an offer.

Then there are the rumblings that Max Verstappen, the dominant driver on the grid and winner of three-straight titles, could be looking for a new home as well. Any team looking to lure Verstappen away from Milton Keynes would be keen on poaching the engineer who has designed some of the sport’s most successful cars, from the FW14 that Nigel Mansell drove to a title in 1992, to the MP4/13 at McLaren, to last year’s RB19, which propelled Verstappen to his third-straight title.

Again, teams have tried to entice Newey away from Milton Keynes before, to little success.

But this time could be different, and as stunning as Hamilton’s move to Ferrari was, Newey leaving Red Bull could equally transform the sport. Stroll has been looking to build a team that could complete with the likes of Red Bull and Mercedes, with the team breaking ground on a new state-of-the-art headquarters and a brand new wind tunnel.

With Fernando Alonso one of the drivers set to see their contract expire at the end of 2024, adding Newey and paving the way to bringing Verstappen over could be critical to retaining Alonso for the next few seasons. The veteran driver will have no shortage of offers, including a potential move by Mercedes to add him for a few years before phenom Andrea Kimi Antonelli is ready to slide into an F1 seat with the Silver Arrows.

But one can imagine Stroll would love to have Newey designing cars for an Alonso/Verstappen pairing for the next few seasons. What that would mean for Lance Stroll, however, remains to be seen.

Still, these are early days, and Newey may yet again rebuff any such offers.

But should he move to Aston Martin — or anywhere else really — it would send shockwaves through the sport, on par with Hamilton’s move to Ferrari.