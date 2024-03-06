 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

2024 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: How to watch, storylines, and more

F1 heads right back to the track this week with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

By Mark Schofield
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

TOPSHOT-AUTO-PRIX-F1-KSA-PODIUM Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

Formula 1 is back for the second-straight Saturday race to open the 2024 season. After the dominance we saw from Red Bull in the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, can another team — perhaps Ferrari — threaten Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez this week?

The grid moves to Saudi Arabia for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, taking to the streets at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. The Jeddah Circuit is the second-longest track on the F1 schedule, covering over 3.8 miles.

The race comes as F1 is facing a firestorm on multiple fronts. There is the ongoing controversy over Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner — which is on the verge of tearing the team apart internally, according to multiple reports — and FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem is facing his own controversies, including an allegation he intervened in a potential penalty for driver Fernando Alonso during last year’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

It all gets underway this week. Here is how to watch, and what to watch for.

How To Watch (all times Eastern):

  • Practice 1 - Thursday March 7 - 8:25 a.m. - ESPNU/ESPN Deportes/ESPN+
  • Practice 2 - Thursday March 7 - 11:55 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/ESPN+
  • Practice 3 - Friday March 8 - 8:25 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/ESPN+
  • F1: Qualifying Pre-Show - Friday March 8 - 8:25 a.m. - ESPN3/ESPN Deportes/ESPN+
  • Qualifying - Friday March 8 - 11:55 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/ESPN+
  • Grand Prix Saturday (Pre-race Show) - Saturday March 9 - 10:30 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/ESPN+
  • Grand Prix Race - Saturday March 9 - 11:55 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/ESPN+
  • Grand Prix Race (Replay) - Saturday March 9 - 10:00 p.m. - ESPNNEWS/ESPN+

In addition, you can stream the Bahrain Grand Prix and much, much more on F1TV. With an F1TV subscription fans can watch practice sessions, cycle through driver onboard cameras, watch F2 and F3 practices, qualifying, and feature races, and gain access to exclusive F1TV content. Shows on F1TV include “Jolyon Palmer’s Analysis,” “Tech Talk” with Sam Collins, “Weekend Warm-Up,” and more.

What to Watch:

Here are some of the major storylines heading into the second race of the season.

  • What is happening at Red Bull?
  • What is happening at the FIA with President Mohammed Ben Sulayem?
  • Oh, and can anyone catch Red Bull?
  • Can Sergio Pérez repeat?
  • Will Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo get along?
  • All the F1 terms you need to know before Saturday’s Grand Prix

DraftKings Sportsbook odds

2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (odds as of March 5)

Driver Winner Top 6 Top 10
Driver Winner Top 6 Top 10
Max Verstappen -450 -900 -1200
Sergio Pérez +900 -650 -800
Charles Leclerc +1200 -550 -800
Carlos Sainz Jr. +1800 -550 -800
Lewis Hamilton +2000 -450 -700
Lando Norris +2800 -350 -650
George Russell +3500 -330 -600
Oscar Piastri +5000 +135 -450
Fernando Alonso +8000 +225 -400
Lance Stroll +20000 +900 -165
Yuki Tsunoda +30000 +1100 +135
Valtteri Bottas +30000 +4000 +350
Zhou Guanyu +30000 +4000 +550
Daniel Ricciardo +30000 +1100 +125
Alexander Albon +30000 +2800 +175
Pierre Gasly +40000 +6500 +650
Kevin Magnussen +40000 +3500 +300
Esteban Ocon +40000 +6500 +650
Nico Hülkenberg +40000 +3500 +185
Logan Sargeant +50000 +6500 +800

Loading comments...