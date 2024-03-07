Yuki Tsunoda addresses incident with Daniel Ricciardo ahead of F1 Saudi Arabian GP

When the FIA, motorsport’s governing body, released the schedule of press conferences for the 2024 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, eagle-eyed observers noted one of the names on the list.

Yuki Tsunoda.

Fresh off an incident in the later stages of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix — which spilled over into the cool-down lap — it was likely that Tsunoda would be asked about the situation. Late in the race Tsunoda was given an order instructing him to let teammate Daniel Ricciardo pass him on Lap 52. Tsunoda initially shared his frustration with the order and continued questioning the move even after letting Ricciardo pass.

Then during the cool-down lap, Tsunoda dove inside of Ricciardo and locked up his breaks, a move which drew criticism from Ricciardo both over the radio, and then when speaking with the media following the race.

Tsunoda was asked about incident multiple times during Wednesday’s press conference.

“Yeah, we talked about it after the race with the whole team and we’re still unified and, you know, we’re on the same page now. We understand each other. So, yeah, I think that’s it really,” said Tsunoda in Wednesday’s press conference.

Asked if his actions during the cool-down lap reflected his “frustration” with the order, Tsunoda indicated that indeed was the case. “At that moment, yes. But in the end I understand what they’re saying,” added Tsunoda. “And yeah, I think that’s it. It obviously wasn’t an easy race in the end. So, I think that’s it, yeah.”

Sky Sports F1 analyst David Croft then pressed Tsunoda on whether the order was the right call in the first place, and the driver elaborated on the situation.

“Yeah, I think we were on a different strategy to Daniel. And he had new [tires]. Well, he had soft [tires]. And I was fighting with Kevin [Magnussen]. So obviously, he had more free air and he had more pace,” said Tsunoda. “And I think probably the team thought Daniel had more pace and there’s more chance to overtake Kevin.

“So they asked me to swap the position. Yeah, I think that’s it. Yeah, in the moment, I was a bit heated. I was quite getting heating moments in my brain. But yeah, I still, in the end, let him through, probably a lap later or half a lap later. So probably that was the thing. So in the end, the team thought they had more chance, and I respect that, yeah.”

Ian Parkes of the New York Times then asked Tsunoda about his ambition for a seat at Red Bull, and whether incidents like this would be a detriment for him trying to secure that spot.

“Yeah, definitely. It’s the thing I have to improve for sure. And yeah, I mean, if I do those things again, for sure, it will be more issues,” outlined Tsunoda. “And I know these are things I have to improve mainly. So yeah, I’m working on it. And yes, I’ll show improve. Need more than two steps, you know, not just like one step, for example.

“And I have confidence that I can prove that. And it’s up to them if they want me or not, I think, for the rest of the things. But yeah, mainly focusing on those self-controllers. Other than that, I have pretty good confidence. I’m achieving most of it, and I just keep improving.”

One thing Tsunoda also made clear.

If orders come through again, he will do what is asked of him.

“Yeah. 100%,” said Tsunoda when pressed on that matter.

We will see if those orders come in — and whether Tsunoda complies — in this weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.