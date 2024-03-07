Abbi Pulling secures a front-row spot in qualifying for F1 Academy in Saudi Arabia

F1 Academy returned to the track for the 2024 season this week, with qualifying for Round 1 at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

For Abbi Pulling, the Alpine-backed driver in the F1 Academy, it was a tremendous day. Pulling came in second in qualifying, and was the only driver to finish within a second of Doriane Pin, whose time was good enough to secure pole position in both F1 Academy races this weekend.

“It was a good day here in Jeddah. Running second in practice and then taking that forward to finish second in Qualifying is positive,” said Pulling to SB Nation following qualifying. “We are on the front row for both Race 1 and Race 2 which gives us a really great opportunity to attack.”

Pulling might have been hoping to grab pole position, but she knows it is a long season, and is looking ahead to both races this weekend.

“Naturally I am a little bit disappointed in the result, but it is a long season and this is only the first round,” added Pulling. “I am on the cleaner side of the grid which is to our benefit and getting off the line is going to be important. I am looking forward to tomorrow and I’m ready to get racing.”

Ferrari-backed Maya Weug will start third, with Nerea Martin in P4. McLaren driver Bianca Bustamante will start fifth, alongside Lola Lovinfosse in P6.

Here is the entire F1 Academy grid for Round 1 in Jeddah: