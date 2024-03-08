Max Verstappen warns Red Bull as controversies mount

The 2024 Formula 1 season has gotten off to a near-perfect start for Red Bull, the defending Constructors’ Champions.

On the track, that is.

Teammates Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez locked out the front row in the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, and with the pair both starting in the top three in Saturday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, there is a strong chance they pull off another Red Bull one-two in the second race of the season.

Off the track, however, is a much different story.

Red Bull, and the sport at large, continue to be rocked by the internal investigation launched by Red Bull GmbH last month, into alleged “inappropriate behavior” by Team Principal Christian Horner involving a female employee of Red Bull Racing. That investigation, conducted by outside counsel, was eventually dismissed, and Horner remains with the team. It is important to note that in the statement released by the team at the conclusion of the investigation it was stated that the matter was “dismissed,” and not that Horner was cleared of any inappropriate behavior.

Still, with Red Bull not disclosing any additional information, calls for greater transparency came in from around the sport, including from fellow team principals Zak Brown and Toto Wolff.

Those calls reached a fever pitch on Thursday when it was reported that the employee involved in the investigation had been “suspended” by the team.

For more on the entire situation at Red Bull, and what the situation means for F1 on the whole, I strongly recommend this deep dive into the matter from Izzie Ramirez on Vox.

The latest twist in the ongoing saga at Red Bull? A potential suspension of one of the team’s other senior figures. Dr. Helmut Marko, a senior advisor to the team, is reportedly facing a suspension, and his future with Red Bull is in doubt. According to this report from Autosport, Marko “... is subject to an investigation by Red Bull relating to various media leaks that have taken place since it emerged that Horner was being looked at by Red Bull’s energy drinks company.”

Marko even commented on the matter, telling Austrian outlet ORF that he might not be with the team at the next race, the Australian Grand Prix. “I’ll put it this way, it’s difficult to judge, or let’s put it this way, ultimately, I’ll decide for myself what I do. The theoretical possibility always exists,” said Marko. “I think it’s such a complex issue. Again, we want peace in the team. This world championship will be difficult enough with 24 races and we have to concentrate on that.”

Making matters worse for the team is the fact that Verstappen has long tied his presence at Red Bull to Marko. In recent days the Horner news led to reports that the three-time Drivers’ champion has an escape clause in his contract that allows him to leave the team if certain senior figures depart.

Including Marko.

Verstappen, after capturing pole position on Friday, was asked about Marko in the FIA Press Conference, and seemed to make it clear where his allegiances lie.

“Yeah, from my side, you know, I have a lot of respect for Helmut and, you know, what we have achieved together goes very far. And also, of course, my loyalty to him is very big. And also, I’ve always expressed this to everyone within the team, everyone high up, that he’s an important part in my decision-making for all the time in the future as well within the team. So, yeah, it’s very important that he stays within the team, including, of course, everyone else, because, you know, it’s a whole team effort. “And it’s very important that we keep the key people together, because I feel like if such an important pillar falls away, that’s also what I’ve said to the team, that is not good for my situation as well. So, yeah, for sure, for me, Helmut has to stay, for sure. You know, he has built this team together with Dietrich [Mateschitz, Red Bull’s founder] from day one, and he’s always been very loyal to the team, to everyone within the team, to make sure that everyone would keep their positions already from back in the day. “And I think it’s also very important, of course, that you give the man a lot of respect for what he has done. And that comes back also to loyalty, you know, and integrity. So, yeah, for sure, it’s important that he stays part of the team also for me.”

Verstappen then took things further in the interview pen. Speaking with Sky Sports Germany, the driver outlined that he would support Marko internally.

“Without him in the team there will be a problem, also for me of course. I have always had a lot of trust in Helmut and that is the case on both sides. What he has together with Dietrich [Mateschitz] is allowed Don’t forget it either. He deserves a lot of respect for that. He’s a very important part of the entire team,” said the driver.

Verstappen did not stop there.

“Absolutely,” said Verstappen when asked by Sky Sports Germany if he would support Marko with the team. “We’ll talk about that, of course. I’ve said every year - and everyone at Red Bull knows this - that for me, Helmut always has to be there.”

When pressed by Sky Sports Germany what a potential Marko departure would mean, Verstappen declared: “Then we might have a big problem in the team.”

Palace intrigue is nothing new at Red Bull. Dating back to last season there were reports of an internal power struggle at the team.

But the ongoing controversies have taken matters to a different level. Last week Jos Verstappen — Max Verstappen’s father — told the media that the Horner situation threatened to tear the team apart from the inside. Those comments, coupled with the reports regarding Verstappen’s Red Bull contract, opened the door to rumors that the driver could bolt for Mercedes next season.

Rumors that kicked into high gear when Jos Verstappen was spotted with Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff in Bahrain last week.

Again, it has been a dream start for Red Bull this season, on the racing side of things.

Everything else, however, is shaping up to be a nightmare.