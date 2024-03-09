Helmut Marko to stay at Red Bull F1

The ongoing controversies roll on at Red Bull.

The defending Formula 1 Constructors’ Champions have enjoyed a great start to the season on the track, but off the track has been a much different story. The fallout from an independent investigation into Team Principal Christian Horner has taken many twists and turns, with the most recent leading to speculation about the future of Red Bull senior advisor Dr. Helmut Marko.

On Friday ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, reports surfaced that Marko was facing his own internal investigation, and Marko himself indicated that he was unsure of his future with the team.

That prompted a pledge of loyalty from none other than Max Verstappen. Following qualifying, where the three-time Drivers’ champion captured his first pole position at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Verstappen made it clear that he would be backing Marko.

Now, following a reported meeting with Oliver Mintzlaff, the managing director of Red Bull GmbH — the racing team’s parent company — Marko is telling the F1 world that he will remain with the team. Speaking with Sky Sports Germany, Marko addressed the rumors of his possible suspension, as well as his meeting with Mintzlaff. “It was a very good conversation. Of course there has to be calm back in the team,” said Marko to Sky Sports Germany. “That’s a priority. We agreed on all points. I’ll continue here. The term of my contract is still three years away. But as I said: there has to be calm.”

He also addressed the backing he received from Verstappen on Friday. “It was very impressive,” added Marko. “I’m very grateful to him for that. But he is one of the few who has strength of character and shows loyalty.”

Whether this development puts a rest to the ongoing firestorm at Red Bull, or only fans the flames further, remains to be seen. Reports surfaced last season of a potential power struggle within the team, and while the involved parties did their best a year ago to tamp down those rumors, the developments of recent days have only increased the palace intrigue surrounding the team.

Then there is the serious matter of the underlying investigation into Horner’s alleged “inappropriate behavior.” Recent days have seen a call for greater transparency from Red Bull following the dismissal of the charges against Horner, as well as reports that the unidentified female employee who raised the allegations has been suspended by the team.