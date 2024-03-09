Why Lando Norris avoided a jump start penalty in Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Right after the start of the 2024 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix many observers, including some of his rival drivers, believed Lando Norris had committed a “jump start.” From their vantage point — and as you will see in a moment — Norris moved prior to the five lights going out, and the official start of the race. If he had been found in violation, a penalty would have been coming his way.

The observers who truly matter, however, took a different view.

Here is the moment in question. Right before the lights went out to mark the start of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, you can see Norris and his MCL38 launch forward. However, the McLaren driver manages to bring his car to a stop, before then starting the race:

Among those who sounded the alarm was Mercedes driver George Russell, who was starting in the row behind Norris.

Race officials noted that the incident was being investigated shortly after the race began, but eventually word came down from the stewards that Norris had not violated Article 48.1 of F1’s Sporting Regulations, which governs incorrect starting locations.

Article 48.1(a) of the Sporting Regulations notes that a driver will be penalized if they “[m]oved before the start signal is given, such judgement being made by an FIA approved and supplied transponder fitted to each car...”

While our eyes tell us that the first clause there was violated by Norris, according to race officials, the transponders told a different story.

According to the stewards, who issued a full report following the race, Norris was not in violation because the transponders did not signal a false start. “The Stewards reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video and determined that the video appeared to show that Car 4 moved before the start signal was given. However, the FIA approved and supplied transponder fitted on the car did not indicate a jump start.”

As the officials noted in their report, the rules require a finding from the transponder to impose such a penalty.

“Article 48.1 a) of the Formula One Sporting Regulations states clearly that the judgment of whether or not there was a jump start is to be made in accordance with the transponder, which did not show a jump start. In the circumstances, we took no further action.” (Emphasis added).

For his part Norris conceded that he moved early, but also noted that he came to a stop and did not gain an advantage from the early movement.

“I don’t know what happened, it happened so quickly,” he said to Sky Sports F1 following the race. “I just went a little bit and then tried stopping again and then went again. But overall, I lost, I didn’t gain anything from it.”

Norris finished in eighth place on Saturday night, inside the points but four spots behind teammate Oscar Piastri. The team tried something of a split strategy in the race, leaving Norris on the track when Lance Stroll’s collision with the barrier brought out a safety car. Norris took over the race lead, but would be forced to pit later in the race, coming back out in P8. He could not make up the spots on the track he lost in the pits, and finished there.

“With Lando, we decided to split the strategy as a team at the Safety Car, which could have put us in a very rewarding situation in the event of another Safety Car or a Red Flag, which is not infrequent here in Saudi, and so definitely worthwhile taking this opportunity. Unfortunately, there was no further Safety Car or a Red Flag which meant Lando potentially lost a couple of positions compared to where we could have finished. Nonetheless, it was still a strong result and very good driving by Lando,” explained Team Principal Andrea Stella in the team’s post-race recap.

Still, with Piastri finishing in P4 the team banked another double-points finish, their second in two races, and they leave Saudi Arabia sitting in third place in the Constructors’ standings, two points clear of Mercedes and 20 points behind Ferrari.