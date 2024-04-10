Helmut Marko makes incredible comparison for Yuki Tsunoda’s ‘flawless’ Japanese GP

Yuki Tsunoda’s impressive Japanese Grand Prix made some history, as he became the first Japanese driver in 12 years to finish in the points at home.

His effort also caught the attention of one of the team’s most critical figures.

In his post-race column at Red Bull backed Speed Week, Dr. Helmut Marko hailed the drive from Tsunoda at Suzuka, making a stunning comparison along the way. The Red Bull senior advisor had this to say about Tsunoda’s tenth-place finish.

“At the second start, Yuki did sensationally well. His overtaking maneuvers were the show of the day. The fans were completely over the moon. His weekend was at the level of Max [Verstappen], [Fernando] Alonso, and [company]. Flawless, a great performance under the pressure of his home race,” wrote the Red Bull senior advisor.

Tsunoda, along with his teammate at Visa Cash App RB F1 Team Daniel Ricciardo, is one of many drivers in the Red Bull fold eying a move to the main team alongside Verstappen for 2025. Sergio Pérez, the current occupant of that seat, is set to see his contract expire at the end of 2024. Liam Lawson, currently a reserve driver at VCARB, is another driver looking at that spot, or any spot on the grid for next season.

One problem, however? Pérez has gotten off to a fast start of his own this year. He finished second on Sunday, behind Verstappen, but qualified on the front row alongside his teammate, giving Red Bull their first front-row lockout since the 2023 season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Marko, who had already praised Pérez’s qualifying effort in Japan, had more praise for the Red Bull driver, calling his 2024 “his best season with us so far.”

“Checo was also very solid. He was unlucky at the pit stop, but he got himself back into the game with a great maneuver against Hamilton in the [130R] corner. He’s definitely having his best season with us so far,” described Marko.

Marko then weighed in on the upcoming driver transfer market, which looks to be one of the more transformative in the history of Formula 1. The combination of Lewis Hamilton announcing ahead of this season that he would be moving to Ferrari for 2025, along with over half of the grid driving on an expiring contract, is making for some interesting discussions around the paddock.

According to Marko, however, Red Bull is happy to remain quiet and bide their time.

“In my opinion, the fact that the transfer rumor mill is already cooking like this at the beginning of April is due to several factors,” wrote Marko. “First: Hamilton announced his move to Ferrari so early. And if Radio Paddock is to be trusted, Audi wants a decision from Carlos Sainz very soon. Aston Martin is also putting pressure in several directions.

“We do not take part in these games. We won’t hear from Red Bull Racing until the middle of the season about what’s going on in terms of personnel.”

For Tsunoda to be linked with a potential move to Red Bull for 2025, however, is impressive given how the season began. In the Bahrain Grand Prix Tsunoda bristled at a set of team orders to let Ricciardo by him in the closing stages, and aired his frustrations over the radio and on the cool-down lap.

Since then, however, Tsunoda has settled in and delivered some patient performances. He banked VCARB’s first points of the season with a seventh-place finish in Australia, following that up with his tenth-place finish in Japan.

He has also out-qualified Ricciardo in all four races this season.

And when Marko is singing your praises, you are doing something right.