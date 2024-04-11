Fernando Alonso is headed back to Aston Martin

The upcoming Formula 1 driver transfer market is shaping up to be one of the most chaotic in the history of the sport.

But one of the most-coveted free agents has decided to stay put for next season.

Fernando Alonso, one of the many drivers on an expiring contract this season, has reached a new deal to remain at Aston Martin. The team announced the news on social media Thursday with a simple post:

Belief. pic.twitter.com/CR9doU2JTN — Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) April 11, 2024

Alonso’s stunning move to leave Alpine and sign with Aston Martin for the 2023 season sent shockwaves through the sport, and set off a series of driver moves that included a fight between Alpine and McLaren for promising young driver Oscar Piastri. Alonso helped Aston Martin get off to a tremendous start a season ago, as the veteran driver scored podium finishes in the first three races of the season, and four of the first five.

That start propelled Aston Martin to the top of the Constructors’ Championship standings at the start of the year. While Aston Martin faded down the stretch, finishing fifth in the standings, it was the team’s best finish in F1.

For Alonso himself, his fourth-place finish in the Drivers’ Championship was his best result since placing second back in 2013.

Despite the success, Alonso’s status for 2025 was a big question mark. Lewis Hamilton’s shocking move to Ferrari for the 2025 season opened up one of the more coveted spots in the sport, a seat at Mercedes alongside George Russell. Alonso was linked to that spot, as well as a potential move to Red Bull. In recent days there were even reports that both Red Bull and Aston Martin were pushing Alonso to make a decision regarding his future quickly.

It seems that decision has been made.

According to the team, it is a new “multi-year” deal.

This post will be updated when the terms of Alonso’s new deal are announced.