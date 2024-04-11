Fernando Alonso trolls F1 world with shocking ‘announcement’

Do you remember how the Sopranos ended?

It seems Fernando Alonso might.

The Formula 1 driver sat down in front of a camera to record a video that was shared on social media Thursday, likely to announce his decision regarding where he would be driving in 2025. Alonso began 2024 like more than half the grid, driving on an expiring contract. With a spot opening up at Mercedes for the 2025 season, and persistent rumors about potential openings at Red Bull and elsewhere, there is a huge market for Alonso’s services, given his status as a two-time champion.

So Alonso sat down to let the F1 world know about his future.

Or, at least that is what we thought.

Alonso shared this hilarious video of his “announcement” on TikTok. After sitting down and making a brief introductory statement, the audio cuts out, with the sound of wireless earbuds powering down the final sound you can hear.

Of course, the real news was that Alonso had indeed reached a decision, re-signing with Aston Martin for at least 2025 and likely beyond. The team announced the deal on their social media accounts with the simple tagline “Here to say:”

Belief. pic.twitter.com/CR9doU2JTN — Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) April 11, 2024

The team then shared the full video of Alonso, where he too indicated that he was “here to stay:”

The story continues. pic.twitter.com/DEtb4R2zxO — Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) April 11, 2024

For many fans, the sight of a legendary driver sitting down to record a video brings back some flashbacks, such as Sebastian Vettel’s retirement announcement that paved the way for Alonso to leave Alpine for Aston Martin to begin with.

For some other fans, the way Alonso’s “announcement” video unfolded brought back memories of Tony Soprano walking into a diner.