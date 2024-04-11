Aston Martin and Fernando Alonso share ‘determination’ for F1 success

The first episode of the most recent season of Netflix’s docuseries “Drive to Survive” focuses on Aston Martin, and the Formula 1 team’s aggressive move to sign veteran driver Fernando Alonso away from Alpine for the 2023 season. As viewers and F1 fans know, that move delivered immediate success, as Alonso opened the year with three-straight podium finishes, and the team started the year on the front foot.

While Aston Martin faded down the stretch to finish fifth, it was still their most successful season in the sport.

The team, and owner Lawrence Stroll, remain committed to success. To that end, Thursday’s announcement that Alonso would be back for 2025 and beyond on a new “multi-year” deal should come as no surprise.

Announcing the news, both Alonso and Team Principal Mike Krack made it clear:

A championship is the goal.

“Securing Fernando’s long-term future with Aston Martin Aramco is fantastic news. We have built a strong working relationship over the last 18 months and we share the same determination to see this project succeed,” said Krack. “We have been in constant dialogue over the last few months and Fernando has been true to his word: when he decided he wanted to continue racing, he talked to us first. Fernando has shown he believes in us, and we believe in him.”

Krack also praised Alonso as a driver, noting that the veteran shows no signs of slowing down.

“Fernando is hungry for success, driving better than ever, is fitter than ever, and is completely dedicated to making Aston Martin Aramco a competitive force. This multi-year agreement with Fernando takes us into 2026 when we begin our works power unit partnership with Honda,” added the Aston Martin boss. “We look forward to creating more incredible memories and achieving further success together.”

While his F1 future was a matter of speculation, Alonso noted that from the start he wanted to remain at Aston Martin, if he was going to stay on the grid.

“There has been much said and written about my future in Formula One in the past few months, but today I’m delighted to announce that I’m here to stay with Aston Martin Aramco in a multi-year agreement,” said Alonso.

“I said at the start of the year that I would decide if I wanted to continue racing first and then sit down with the team. From the moment I joined the team in 2023 I felt extremely at home. In just over 15 months we have already achieved so much together, with some memorable podiums and battles.”

The veteran driver indeed made it clear.

A title is the goal.

“I am very grateful for the trust Lawrence, Martin and Mike have put in me and with Lance I am excited to see what else we can achieve together,” declared Alonso. “This is only the beginning for this project and I am proud to be part of it. I am at my physical best and still hungry. I will give my all as we continue our journey to becoming a world championship winning team.”

Now we wait to see if they can deliver on that goal.