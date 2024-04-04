Red Bull brings some new elements to Japanese Grand Prix for RB20

When Red Bull launched the RB20, their challenger for the 2024 Formula 1 season, back in February there were early rumblings about a series of upgrades planned for this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix. Those rumors included a shocking idea: That the team would shift to a “zeropod” configuration famously attempted by Mercedes during the 2022 F1 season.

Some analysts, led by the brilliant Terry Widdows who runs the F1 Coffee Corner accounts on social media, dismissed the notion at the outset, arguing that the team would bring other elements to Suzuka. Now, thanks to Albert Fabrega, the incredible technical analyst at F1.com, we have our first looks at the upgraded RB20.

The new elements include a new set of cooling scoops around the halo on the RB20, as well as a deflector on the mirror bracket.

Fabrega highlighted the new cooling scoops on social media:

Red Bull añade entradas de refrigeración en los pontones del RB20.



Red Bull added cooling scoops on the RB20 sidepods. #f1 pic.twitter.com/wwrHxX4mK7 — Albert Fabrega (@AlbertFabrega) April 4, 2024

At this time it is unclear if this is a cooling element for the RB20, or as Fabrega theorized perhaps inlets for “ ... clearing the turbulent and slow air” on that section of the car:

No está tan claro que las entradas sean de refrigeración o si simplemente es un conducto para limpiar esa zona de aire lento o turbulento.



Not sure if they are cooling inlets or just inlets for cleaning the turbulent and slow air on that area. #f1 #JapaneseGP pic.twitter.com/Y8rfVIm3kE — Albert Fabrega (@AlbertFabrega) April 4, 2024

Fabrega also shared a look at the new deflector panel added to the RB20’s mirrors:

Más cosas que voy encontrando en el Red Bull. Han añadido un deflector en el soporte del espejo. #f1 https://t.co/AlUpYQ7gGO pic.twitter.com/PEY8TRegKM — Albert Fabrega (@AlbertFabrega) April 4, 2024

There have also been rumblings of a potential new floor for the RB20, something Widdows himself has sketched out, however we might not get a full glimpse of that unless something unfortunate happens to either Max Verstappen or Sergio Pérez over the three practice sessions, qualifying, and the Japanese Grand Prix itself.

Still, it is clear that Adrian Newey and company are not resting on their laurels when it comes to the performance of the RB20.